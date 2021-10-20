U.S. markets closed

Online Dating Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities | Increasing Number of Users Subscribing to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online dating services market is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2020 to 2024 as per the latest market report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9%.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Dating Services Market by Type, Revenue, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of users subscribing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the limited trust in online dating services will challenge the growth of the market participants. This study also identifies easy search criteria based on individual interests as one of the prime reasons driving the online dating services market growth during the next few years.

Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic

  • Revenue

Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online dating services market report covers the following areas:

Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Online Dating Services Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Dating Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online dating services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online dating services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online dating services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online dating services market vendors

Online Dating Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 3.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.32

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-dating-services-market-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-and-opportunities--increasing-number-of-users-subscribing-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301403835.html

SOURCE Technavio

