Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size to Grow by USD 118 billion | 57% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented into two categories based on the business model (order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will lead the market growth in terms of geography during the forecast period. The increased investments by vendors in improving the efficiency of logistics and the rising consumer willingness to spend on food delivery services will drive the online on-demand food delivery services market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the online on-demand food delivery services market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market by Business Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The online on-demand food delivery services market size is expected to grow by USD 118 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 19.52% during the forecast period.

Parent Market Analysis

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Value Chain Analysis

The core components of the value chain of the restaurants market include the following:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The online on-demand food delivery services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market. We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Roofoods Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Product Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services such as Ele.me, Alipay, Taobao, and Koubei mobile apps to order meals, food, groceries, and many more.

Delivery Hero SE - The company offers foodpanda, which provides a wide range of food, groceries, and more, quickly and conveniently.

Glovoapp23 SL - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services such as glovo that are convenient and less time-consuming.

Key Market Dynamics-

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Key Drivers:

Online on-demand food delivery service vendors are partnering with established restaurants. For instance, in January 2020, McDonald's India announced that it had partnered with Zomato to expand the availability and accessibility of food products in North India and East India. In October 2021, Rebel Foods reportedly partnered with Foodpanda to expand its presence in Southeast Asia.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR 19.52 % Market growth 2021-2025 USD 118 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23SL, Grab Holdings Inc.,Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeawaycom NV,

MeituanDianping,Roofoods Ltd.,Uber Technologies Inc., andZomato MediaPvt. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Business model

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Business model

5.3 Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Business model

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Delivery Hero SE

10.5 Glovoapp23 SL

10.6 Grab Holdings Inc.

10.7 Grubhub Inc.

10.8 Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

10.9 Meituan Dianping

10.10 Roofoods Ltd.

10.11 Uber Technologies Inc.

10.12 Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

