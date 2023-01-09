U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Online on-demand food delivery services market size to grow by USD 266.05 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·19 min read

 NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global online on-demand food delivery services market as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market, which covers companies, owners, and operators of restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, fast-food joints, take-out facilities, and food catering services. The global online on-demand food delivery services market size is estimated to increase by USD 266.05 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 24.64%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global online on-demand food delivery services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services-related equipment for various fast food shops.

  • Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services to its customers across all major cities in India.

  • Delivery Hero SE - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services straight to customers' doors.

  • Domino's Pizza Inc. - The company offers online on-demand food delivery services to its customers across all top cities in the world.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global online on-demand food delivery services market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. A few prominent vendors that offer online on-demand food delivery services in the market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Domino's Pizza Inc., DoorDash Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., EatSure, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Ltd., Grubhub Inc., HelloFood, HungryPanda Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Movile, Rappi Inc., Talabat.com, Uber Technologies Inc, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, while most small players are concentrated in regional markets. This gives established vendors a moderate advantage over their competitors. Vendors compete based on parameters such as M&A, geographical presence, and product portfolio. Moreover, rivalry among vendors is high. Therefore, vendors should opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new opportunities during the forecast period.

Global online on-demand food delivery services market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global online on-demand food delivery services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (restaurant-to-consumer and platform-to-consumer) and business segment (order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services).

  • The order-focused food delivery services segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Market vendors act as third-party aggregators between restaurants and customers. Customers can compare the menu, prices, reviews, and ratings of multiple restaurants by registering on a website or mobile application. In this business model, the restaurant handles the delivery and logistics aspects.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online on-demand food delivery services market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 66% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased investments by vendors to improve the efficiency of logistics and consumers' readiness to spend on food delivery services. China and India are some of the key contributors to the online on-demand food delivery services market in APAC.

Download a sample report

Global online on-demand food delivery services market Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators are driving the online on-demand food delivery service market growth. The number of strategic partnerships between restaurants and online food aggregators has increased worldwide over the last few years. For instance, in 2020, McDonald's India announced its partnership with Zomato to expand the availability and accessibility of food products in the Northern and Eastern regions of the country. Such partnerships will positively impact the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The influence of social media is a major trend in the online on-demand food delivery service market. Established vendors such as Grubhub and Delivery Hero have an active social media presence to promote their online delivery services, food, and restaurants. In addition, social media enables restaurants and online on-demand food delivery service vendors to connect and engage directly with their customers. They are partnering with social media websites to expand their customer base. For instance, in June 2020, Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. announced a partnership with Instagram to support small businesses in India during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the growing popularity of social media is expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants is challenging the on-demand food delivery service market growth. Several restaurants handle online orders directly to ensure complete control over aspects such as branding, quality, safety, and hygiene. However, direct orders from restaurants can reduce the average delivery time per order when compared to third-party online delivery services. In addition, established third-party online delivery vendors may charge a commission, which may reduce the profit margins of small restaurants. Hence, the rising threat from direct delivery services by restaurants may hamper the growth of the global online on-demand food delivery services market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online on-demand food delivery services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online on-demand food delivery services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online on-demand food delivery services market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online on-demand food delivery services market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand food delivery services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The predicted growth of the mobile food services market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.24 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.94%. The rising demand for convenience foods is notably driving the mobile food services market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in food commodity prices may impede the market growth.

The size of the food delivery market in India is expected to increase by USD 716.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13%. The increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers in India are notably driving the growth in India, although factors such as the growing threat from direct delivery services may impede the market growth.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.64%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 266.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

23.16

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 66%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Curefoods India Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Domino's Pizza Inc., DoorDash Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., EatSure, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Ltd., Grubhub Inc., HelloFood, HungryPanda Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Movile, Rappi Inc., Talabat.com, Uber Technologies Inc, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global online on-demand food delivery services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Business segment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

  • 6.3 Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Restaurant-to-consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Platform-to-consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.4 Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd

  • 12.5 Delivery Hero SE

  • 12.6 Domino's Pizza Inc.

  • 12.7 DoorDash Inc.

  • 12.8 Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Glovoapp23 SL

  • 12.10 Grab Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.11 Grubhub Inc.

  • 12.12 HelloFood

  • 12.13 Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

  • 12.14 Meituan Dianping

  • 12.15 Talabat.com

  • 12.16 Uber Technologies Inc

  • 12.17 Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Haptics Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Haptics Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-food-delivery-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-266-05-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301714467.html

SOURCE Technavio

