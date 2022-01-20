U.S. markets closed

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 258.47 billion | Market Research Insights highlight Market Key Drivers and Key Segments | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 41.92% in 2021, at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by services (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others), and geography (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Rest of South-East Asia).

Attractive Opportunities in Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Singapore is the largest market for online on-demand home services. Factors such as growth in urbanization rate, increase in the number of employment opportunities for women and improvement in living standards are fueling the online on-demand home services market in the Southeast Asia region. The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia share growth in Singapore will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights
Online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. To survive in a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to promote their services through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS

  • Business Pixel Sdn Bhd

  • Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd.

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • Kaodim

  • M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD.

  • Maclean Services Sdn Bhd

  • Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

  • Urban Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
Singapore will provide maximum growth opportunities in online on-demand home services during the forecast period. According to our research report, the country will contribute 26% of the market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. Singapore will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 47.44% and 75.88%.

The rising urbanization rate, growth in the number of employment opportunities for women, and rising living standards are fueling the demand for online on-demand home services market in the country. The growing female labor force is increasing the pressure of maintaining the balance between professional and personal lives.

Furthermore, countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of South-East Asia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis
The home care and design segment generate revenue from services such as interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, waterproofing, masonry, and carpentry. The segment is fragmented, with the presence of numerous small and large players operating in the market, which offer a wide range of home care and design services. For instance, Malaysia-based M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD. Co. (M4U) offers services such as house cleaning and disinfection. A rise in the number of vendors offering home care and design services, coupled with the increasing business expansions in the segment, will contribute significantly to the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/online-on-demand-home-services-market-in-southeast-asia-industry-analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Growth in worldwide construction activities is one of the key drivers for the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia. The growth of the global construction market is driven by developed economies, which focus on improving their infrastructure, and developing countries, which are increasing capacity to cater to the growing demand. Factors such as low-interest rates, changes in the global economy, and an increase in direct real estate investment from institutional investors are expected to drive the global construction market during the forecast period.

The high competition among the vendors is a key challenge for the online on-demand home services market growth in Southeast Asia during the forecast period. Also, the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is dynamic because of the presence of several regional and country-based players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns. The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Online On-demand Home Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope in Southeast Asia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 54%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 258.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

41.92

Regional analysis

South-East Asia

Performing market contribution

Singapore at 26%

Key consumer countries

Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-home-services-market-in-southeast-asia-to-grow-by-usd-258-47-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-market-key-drivers-and-key-segments--technavio-301462888.html

SOURCE Technavio

