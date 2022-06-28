U.S. markets closed

Online On-demand Home Services Market in South Asia Forecast Report 2021: Singapore to Occupy 26% Market Share| Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia estimates a market value of USD 258.47 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of  54%. 26% of the market's growth will originate from Singapore during the forecast period. Singapore is the key market for online on-demand home services in Southeast Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising urbanization rate, growth in the number of employment opportunities for women, and rising living standards will facilitate the online on-demand home services market growth in Southeast Asia in Singapore over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segment- Request a Sample Report

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia: Drivers

  • The key factor driving growth in the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is the busy lifestyle propelling the demand for home services and solutions.

  • Factors such as the growth in urbanization and the increasing inclination of the younger generation toward exploring new career opportunities have contributed largely to their busy lifestyle, specifically in metro cities across Southeast Asian countries. Professional pressure leaves individuals with very little time for a family outing or taking care of household works such as cleaning, repairing, and maintenance operations. This has subsequently increased the demand for online on-demand home services in Southeast Asian countries.

  • Recognizing the problems faced by the professionals and other employed people, online on-demand home services companies are offering the convenience of doorstep pickup and drop services, thereby making the process more convenient. Companies are saving the valuable time of their consumers by taking responsibility for their household chores. Therefore, owing to these factors, the market in focus is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia: Challenges

  • The high competition among vendors will be a major challenge for the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

  • The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is dynamic because of the presence of several regional and country-based players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns.

  • The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and increasing the price wars among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to erode profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market. All these factors, together, are expected to hamper the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia.

 To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Grab a Sample Research Report

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia by Service (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, HWB, and Others) and Geography (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of South-East Asia).

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The online on-demand home services market share growth in Southeast Asia by the home care and design segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online on-demand home services market size in Southeast Asia and actionable market insights on each segment.

  • To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as-

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The home services market share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%.

  • The crop insurance market share is expected to increase by USD 10.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.43%.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 54%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 258.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

41.92

Performing market contribution

Singapore at 26%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HWB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS

  • Business Pixel Sdn Bhd

  • Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd.

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • Kaodim

  • M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD.

  • Maclean Services Sdn Bhd

  • Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

  • Urban Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-home-services-market-in-south-asia-forecast-report-2021--singapore-to-occupy-26-market-share-technavio-301575407.html

SOURCE Technavio

