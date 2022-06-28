Online On-demand Home Services Market in South Asia Forecast Report 2021: Singapore to Occupy 26% Market Share| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia estimates a market value of USD 258.47 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 54%. 26% of the market's growth will originate from Singapore during the forecast period. Singapore is the key market for online on-demand home services in Southeast Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising urbanization rate, growth in the number of employment opportunities for women, and rising living standards will facilitate the online on-demand home services market growth in Southeast Asia in Singapore over the forecast period.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia: Drivers
The key factor driving growth in the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is the busy lifestyle propelling the demand for home services and solutions.
Factors such as the growth in urbanization and the increasing inclination of the younger generation toward exploring new career opportunities have contributed largely to their busy lifestyle, specifically in metro cities across Southeast Asian countries. Professional pressure leaves individuals with very little time for a family outing or taking care of household works such as cleaning, repairing, and maintenance operations. This has subsequently increased the demand for online on-demand home services in Southeast Asian countries.
Recognizing the problems faced by the professionals and other employed people, online on-demand home services companies are offering the convenience of doorstep pickup and drop services, thereby making the process more convenient. Companies are saving the valuable time of their consumers by taking responsibility for their household chores. Therefore, owing to these factors, the market in focus is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia: Challenges
The high competition among vendors will be a major challenge for the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.
The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is dynamic because of the presence of several regional and country-based players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns.
The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the entry of new startups. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and increasing the price wars among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to erode profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market. All these factors, together, are expected to hamper the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia by Service (Home care and design, Repair and maintenance, HWB, and Others) and Geography (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Rest of South-East Asia).
Revenue Generating Segment: The online on-demand home services market share growth in Southeast Asia by the home care and design segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online on-demand home services market size in Southeast Asia and actionable market insights on each segment.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 54%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 258.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
41.92
Performing market contribution
Singapore at 26%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
HWB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS
Business Pixel Sdn Bhd
Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd.
Grab Holdings Inc.
Kaodim
M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD.
Maclean Services Sdn Bhd
Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd
Urban Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
