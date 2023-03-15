U.S. markets closed

Online on-demand home services market size in Latin America to grow by USD 119.39 billion from 2021 to 2026; The benefits of online on-demand home services to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market in Latin America is estimated to increase by USD 119.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%. The benefits of online on-demand home services are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high competition among vendors may impede the market growth. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America 2022-2026

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin AmericaMarket Dynamics
Leading Drivers - Demand for on-demand online home services is increasing due to the convenience and accessibility that these services offer. There are many other advantages that on-demand online home services offer. Therefore, the Latin American online on-demand home services market is anticipated to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The Latin American online on-demand home delivery market is highly fragmented with a large number of unorganized providers. Disorganized vendors have several problems, including failure to maintain standard service quality, ensure transparency and timely performance, and negatively affect the overall business. Additionally, the Latin American online on-demand home services market faces intense competition from a variety of small local brick-and-mortar stores. All these factors combined may restrain the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Latin America.

Online on-demand home services market in Latin America – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape -

A few prominent vendors that offer online on-demand home services in the market are Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL and others.

The online on-demand home services market in Latin America is fragmented and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New? -

  • Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

  • Eliptica Networks S.A.S: The company offers online on-demand home services that include installation and protection of computers against viruses and malware while also installing configuration of network servers.

  • Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services: The company offers online on-demand home services that include everything inside the apartment such as spiderwebs, deep cleaning in the bathroom, outside of kitchen appliances, vacuuming throughout the whole house, and mop on hardwood floors if any.

  • GHE FRANCHISING LTDA: The company offers a wide variety of on-demand home services such as painting, hydraulic services, and repairs.

  • GRUPO ALIADAMX SA: The company offers online on-demand home services by taking extreme care and hygiene measures, such as tied hair and short nails, and following the healthy distance measures and the etiquette sneeze.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America- Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on service (homecare and design, repair and maintenance, HW and B, and others) and platform (mobile application and online website).

  • The homecare and design segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The segment is fragmented by numerous small and large players operating in the market, which offer a wide range of homecare and design services. Changes in consumer lifestyles, as well as an increase in the disposable income of people in Latin America, are fueling the demand for on-demand home cleaning and design services. Moreover, cleaning and maintaining hygiene in the house have become a necessity in every home. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Latin America – Key Trends 

The rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns is a key trend in the market. Today, vendors are starting to use various strategic marketing tools to attract customer attention. For example, Amazon Home Services guarantees the quality of service as part of its satisfaction guarantee. If the company does not provide quality service, we will pay a certain amount as compensation. The focus on the launch of advertising campaigns of new vendors is expected to drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Latin America during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online on-demand home services market in Latin America between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the online on-demand home services market size in Latin America and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services market vendors in Latin America

Related Reports: 

The online on-demand home services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The online home service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.36% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2.33 trillion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (home care and design and repair and maintenance) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope in Latin America

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 40.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 119.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

42.96

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Eliptica Networks S.A.S, Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services, GHE FRANCHISING LTDA, GRUPO ALIADAMX SA, Hogaru Inc., Laser Facility Management, Maid in Brazil, Prophylaxis, Sies Salud, and WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Homecare and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 HW and B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Service

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online website - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Eliptica Networks S.A.S

  • 10.4 Eliza Brazil Cleaning Services

  • 10.5 GHE FRANCHISING LTDA

  • 10.6 GRUPO ALIADAMX SA

  • 10.7 Hogaru Inc.

  • 10.8 Laser Facility Management

  • 10.9 Maid in Brazil

  • 10.10 Prophylaxis

  • 10.11 Sies Salud

  • 10.12 WS MARIDO DE ALUGUEL

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

