Online On-demand Home Services Market Size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 258.47 billion between 2020 and 2025, Driven by the growing busy lifestyle of the current generation - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market size in Southeast Asia is estimated to grow by USD 258.47 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The busy lifestyle of the current generation is driving the demand for online on-demand home services market. The modern generation fails to strike a balance between professional and personal life because of the hectic lifestyle. Consequently, they spend comparatively less time cleaning, repairing, and maintaining their living spaces. Key vendors offering online on-demand home services provide their consumers with a convenient doorstep pickup and drop facility. For instance, GoodWork Solutions Inc. (GoodWork), a home services company based in the Philippines, offers easily accessible and affordable options for high-quality home services like home cleaning, laundry, air conditioner repair and cleaning, nail services, and hair services. To know more about the market size - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2020

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 54%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 258.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

41.92

Regional analysis

Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia

Performing market contribution

Singapore at 26%

Key countries

Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Service

  • Geography

The revenue generated by the home care and design segment in Southeast Asia will be significant for the growth of the market during the forecast period. This segment includes services like interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, carpentry, masonry, and waterproofing. This segment comprises a wide range of services offered by small and large players. For instance, vendors like Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd. (Everyworks), Urban Co. (Urban), and DC Cleaning Services (DC Cleaning), offer a wide range of home care services, which include air duct and dryer vent cleaning, carpet cleaning, drain cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and window cleaning.

Singapore is estimated to account for 26% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising urbanization and living standards fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing employment opportunities for women also drive the online on-demand home services market in the country. Factors like these are expected to drive major growth in the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings –

  • Amazon Co. – The company offers online on-demand home services like home theater setup and installation, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, and others.

  • Aplus Clean Solution - The company offers online on-demand home services such as carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning, and general cleaning.

  • Eyeworks Services Pvt Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand home services such as aircon, plumbing, electrical, and handyman.

  • Learn more about vendors and their offerings – Request a Sample Report!

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The audio-video on-demand market size is expected to increase to USD 165.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.78%. One of the key factors driving growth in the audio-video on-demand market is the growth in mobile advertisement spending.

  • The music on-demand market is poised to grow by USD 24.98 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.19% during the forecast period. Growth in mobile advertising spending is one of the key factors driving the global music-on-demand market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HWB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS

  • Business Pixel Sdn Bhd

  • Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd.

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • Kaodim

  • M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD.

  • Maclean Services Sdn Bhd

  • Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

  • Urban Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-home-services-market-size-in-southeast-asia-to-grow-by-usd-258-47-billion-between-2020-and-2025--driven-by-the-growing-busy-lifestyle-of-the-current-generation---technavio-301760832.html

SOURCE Technavio

