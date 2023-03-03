Online On-demand Home Services Market Size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 258.47 billion between 2020 and 2025, Driven by the growing busy lifestyle of the current generation - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand home services market size in Southeast Asia is estimated to grow by USD 258.47 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The busy lifestyle of the current generation is driving the demand for online on-demand home services market. The modern generation fails to strike a balance between professional and personal life because of the hectic lifestyle. Consequently, they spend comparatively less time cleaning, repairing, and maintaining their living spaces. Key vendors offering online on-demand home services provide their consumers with a convenient doorstep pickup and drop facility. For instance, GoodWork Solutions Inc. (GoodWork), a home services company based in the Philippines, offers easily accessible and affordable options for high-quality home services like home cleaning, laundry, air conditioner repair and cleaning, nail services, and hair services. To know more about the market size - Request a sample report.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia report covers the following areas:
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia size
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia trends
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia industry analysis
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2020
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 54%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 258.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
41.92
Regional analysis
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia
Performing market contribution
Singapore at 26%
Key countries
Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
Service
Geography
The revenue generated by the home care and design segment in Southeast Asia will be significant for the growth of the market during the forecast period. This segment includes services like interior designing, pest control, home deep cleaning, sofa cleaning, laundry services, glasswork, woodwork, carpentry, masonry, and waterproofing. This segment comprises a wide range of services offered by small and large players. For instance, vendors like Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd. (Everyworks), Urban Co. (Urban), and DC Cleaning Services (DC Cleaning), offer a wide range of home care services, which include air duct and dryer vent cleaning, carpet cleaning, drain cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and window cleaning.
Singapore is estimated to account for 26% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rising urbanization and living standards fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing employment opportunities for women also drive the online on-demand home services market in the country. Factors like these are expected to drive major growth in the online on-demand home services market during the forecast period.
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. are some of the major market participants.
Vendor Offerings –
Amazon Co. – The company offers online on-demand home services like home theater setup and installation, furniture assembly, outdoor equipment assembly, and others.
Aplus Clean Solution - The company offers online on-demand home services such as carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning, and general cleaning.
Eyeworks Services Pvt Ltd. - The company offers online on-demand home services such as aircon, plumbing, electrical, and handyman.
Learn more about vendors and their offerings – Request a Sample Report!
Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia growth during the next five years
Estimation of the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online on-demand home services market in southeast Asia vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
HWB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS
Business Pixel Sdn Bhd
Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd.
Grab Holdings Inc.
Kaodim
M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD.
Maclean Services Sdn Bhd
Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd
Urban Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
