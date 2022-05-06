Online On-demand Home Services Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Online On-demand Home Services Market research report by Technavio infers that the advantages of online on-demand home services is driving this market's growth. Resulting in a market growth of USD 4.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, and get the latest sample report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc.

Angi Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

ByNext Inc.

E Home Services

Fixi Co. Ltd.

Helpling GmbH and Co. KG

Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

HomeServe Plc

Houzz Inc.

MyClean Inc.

Oneflare Pty Ltd.

Paintzen Inc.

Porch.com Inc.

Super Home Inc.

TaskEasy Inc.

TaskRabbit Inc.

The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

Urban Co.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service:

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 42 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for internet on-demand home services. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the growing number of smartphone and internet users will aid the expansion of the online on-demand home services market in APAC.

Latest Trends, Driving the online on-demand home services market

Market Driver:

All digital markets that provide simple access to a wide range of home services are classified as online on-demand home services. The ease of comfort and accessibility given by these services is driving up global demand for online on-demand home services. As a result, the benefits of online on-demand home services are growing demand, which might propel the global online on-demand home services market forward during the forecast period.

Story continues

Market Trend:

Vendors in the worldwide online on-demand home services market are currently focusing on creating promotional campaigns across numerous channels in order to raise client awareness and keep a strong customer base. To get customers' attention, they've started using a variety of strategic marketing methods. As a result, the worldwide online on-demand home services market is likely to develop throughout the forecast period as vendors focus on establishing new promotional strategies.

Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 52.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., E Home Services, Fixi Co. Ltd., Helpling GmbH and Co. KG, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

