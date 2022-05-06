U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.25
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,867.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,827.00
    -31.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.95
    +1.69 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.44
    +7.02 (+27.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4430
    +0.2630 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,265.59
    -3,218.68 (-8.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.89
    -77.23 (-8.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.26
    -53.01 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Online On-demand Home Services Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Online On-demand Home Services Market research report by Technavio infers that the advantages of online on-demand home services is driving this market's growth. Resulting in a market growth of USD 4.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, and get the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Home Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Angi Inc.

  • AskforTask Inc.

  • ByNext Inc.

  • E Home Services

  • Fixi Co. Ltd.

  • Helpling GmbH and Co. KG

  • Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

  • HomeServe Plc

  • Houzz Inc.

  • MyClean Inc.

  • Oneflare Pty Ltd.

  • Paintzen Inc.

  • Porch.com Inc.

  • Super Home Inc.

  • TaskEasy Inc.

  • TaskRabbit Inc.

  • The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

  • Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd

  • Urban Co.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Service:

Request Sample Report of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 42 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for internet on-demand home services. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the growing number of smartphone and internet users will aid the expansion of the online on-demand home services market in APAC.

Download our latest sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the online on-demand home services market

  • Market Driver:

All digital markets that provide simple access to a wide range of home services are classified as online on-demand home services. The ease of comfort and accessibility given by these services is driving up global demand for online on-demand home services. As a result, the benefits of online on-demand home services are growing demand, which might propel the global online on-demand home services market forward during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:

Vendors in the worldwide online on-demand home services market are currently focusing on creating promotional campaigns across numerous channels in order to raise client awareness and keep a strong customer base. To get customers' attention, they've started using a variety of strategic marketing methods. As a result, the worldwide online on-demand home services market is likely to develop throughout the forecast period as vendors focus on establishing new promotional strategies.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our Exclusive Sample Report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Vacation Rental Market in Europe by Management and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online On-demand Home Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

52.29

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., E Home Services, Fixi Co. Ltd., Helpling GmbH and Co. KG, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Home care and design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Repair and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Health, wellness, and beauty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Angi Inc.

  • 10.5 AskforTask Inc.

  • 10.6 ByNext Inc.

  • 10.7 Helpling GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.8 HomeServe Plc

  • 10.9 MyClean Inc.

  • 10.10 Porch.com Inc.

  • 10.11 TaskRabbit Inc.

  • 10.12 The ServiceMaster Co. LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-home-services-market-research-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-technavio-301540731.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Block has become ‘one of the companies that is a must-own’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth examines Block's Q1 earnings miss, its Cash App revenues and guidance, consumer spending habits, and its merchant-based services.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.

    'Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him,' tweeted Glassdoor's senior economist.

  • Boeing details plans to move global headquarters to Virginia

    The new location, where Boeing currently houses its Defense, Space and Security division, puts it closer to customers and key stakeholders, CEO Dave Calhoun says.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Russia’s War On Ukraine Is Devastating Africa’s Economy

    Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to have an oversized economic impact on Africa, but energy exports may be key to weathering the storm

  • Exclusive: U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks - sources

    U.S. regulatory officials have arrived in Beijing seeking to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The stand-off, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The talks between officials from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and their counterparts at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) can be described as 'late stage' after China made concessions in recent months, the people said.

  • Oil rises, defying stock market falls as supply concerns persist

    Oil prices climbed for a third straight session on Friday, shrugging off concerns about global economic growth as worries about tightening supplies underpinned prices ahead of an impending European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent futures rose 88 cents, or 0.8%, to $111.78 a barrel by 0641 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $109.10 a barrel. It would also ban all shipping and insurance services for transporting Russian oil.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES INTENT TO REINSTITUTE BASE DIVIDEND ON JULY 15, 2022; LARGE NEW LIGHT OIL POOL EXTENSION AND LAND ACQUISITION AT STEELMAN IN SE SASKATCHEWAN; UPDATE ON TERM DEBT AND CREDIT FACILITY; INTENT TO REDEEM 5.75% CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; AND 2022 OUTLOOK

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce: 1) the intent to reinstitute the Company's base dividend on July 15, 2022; 2) the successful acquisition of strategic, core area lands in SE Saskatchewan at a recent Crown sale; 3) the receipt of an additional $30 million of term debt financing under the same terms and conditions as its existing 5-year term debt facility (the "Term Debt Facility"); 4) the intent to redeem the Company's $44.5 million of 5.75% converti

  • Conoco posts a five-fold profit leap, raises shareholder returns

    U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit that jumped five-fold and exceeded Wall Street estimates on higher energy prices and volumes. Conoco pledged to bump up shareholder returns by 25% to $10 billion this year but gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for full-year production while raising project spending. Still, its year-over-year profit gain outshone that of rivals Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc and TotalEnergies thanks to the absence of Russia writedowns and a primary focus on crude and gas production instead of fuels or renewable energy sources.

  • Canada Nickel Bid Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ of BHP Growth Ambition

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s unsuccessful attempt to buy a junior Canadian nickel miner last year should be seen as “almost the tip of the iceberg” for its ambitions in the resource-rich country, says one of the company’s top executives.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Mov

  • European Tech Giant Shaken by Bullying Claims, Exodus of Women

    (Bloomberg) -- Christian Klein was in his second year as chief executive of SAP SE in January 2021 when he addressed a staff meeting to field questions about the imminent launch of a new push into cloud computing.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie

  • Food Prices Hold Near Record as Ukraine War Upends Global Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Global food prices held near a record as crop trade is disrupted by the war in Ukraine, exacerbating tight supplies and stoking inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarRussia’s invasion

  • Yahoo U: What is an NFT and how does it work?

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith explains NFTs, how they work, and what the benefits of blockchain are.

  • Five Things for Thursday: A billion-dollar bro and civil rights champion

    Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) co-founder Travis Boersma's $3.3 billion got him ranked for the first time, joining Phil Knight of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM). "When a product says ‘free,’ it has to be free, free, free," says Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

  • Apple has spent decades building its walled garden. It may be starting to crack

    Apple Inc. has spent decades building and tending to a "walled garden" around its technology, but recent moves by regulators and legislators in Europe and the U.S. threaten to put the first major cracks in that wall.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Lat