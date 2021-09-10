Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2020-2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The " Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the online on-demand laundry service market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 58.02 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The convenience offered through logistics services and increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones are some of the key market drivers and their measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as strong competition from the unorganized laundry sector and operational challenges impacting the revenues will challenge the market's growth.

The online on-demand laundry service market report is segmented by end-user (Residential and Commercial), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and service (Laundry, Dry clean, and Duvet clean). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country of the market and held 20%-22% of the global market share in 2019.

Companies Mentioned

ByNext Inc.

Delivery.com LLC

Dry Cycle Brands LLC

DRYV Inc.

Rinse Inc.

