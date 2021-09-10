U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2020-2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The "Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the online on-demand laundry service market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 58.02 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The convenience offered through logistics services and increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones are some of the key market drivers and their measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as strong competition from the unorganized laundry sector and operational challenges impacting the revenues will challenge the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The online on-demand laundry service market report is segmented by end-user (Residential and Commercial), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and service (Laundry, Dry clean, and Duvet clean). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country of the market and held 20%-22% of the global market share in 2019.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • ByNext Inc.

  • Delivery.com LLC

  • Dry Cycle Brands LLC

  • DRYV Inc.

  • Rinse Inc.

  • To Gain Access about more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Industrials Sector Include:

Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laundry Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-laundry-service-market-2020-2024--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372475.html

SOURCE Technavio

