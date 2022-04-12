Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 58.02 Billion by 2024 - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online On-demand Laundry Service Market value is set to grow by USD 58.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Moreover, this market report is segmented by end-user (Residential and Commercial), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and service (Laundry, Dry clean, and Duvet clean).

Download Our FREE Sample Report to get report analysis and competitive

benchmarking insights for effective decision making

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Overview

The market is fragmented and provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves. The profiles include information on the production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Factors such as the convenience offered through logistics services will offer immense growth opportunities. The report also covers challenges and strategies to dodge them, which will help vendors in recreating their plan of action to obtain growth opportunities in the future.

Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities, vendors should also capitalize on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2020-2024

Some of the Major Online On-demand Laundry Service Companies:

ByNext Inc.- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.

Delivery.com LLC- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.

Dry Cycle Brands LLC- The company offers various online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, wash and fold, and others.

DRYV Inc.

Justclean General Trading Co. WLL

Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.

Laundryheap Ltd.

PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rinse Inc.

Washmen Laundry LLC

Story continues

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings &

news

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Laundry - size and forecast 2019-2024

Dry clean - size and forecast 2019-2024

Duvet clean - size and forecast 2019-2024

Request a FREE sample now! for more online on-demand laundry service market

insights of various segments

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for online on-demand laundry service market in the region among China, Germany, Japan, and UK. The region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones will significantly influence online on-demand laundry service market growth in this region.

Request a FREE sample now! For more online on-demand laundry service market

insights of various regions

Related Reports Include:

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The storage and warehouse leasing market share is expected to increase by USD 88.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hard asset equipment online auction market share is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 58.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Laundry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dry clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ByNext Inc.

Delivery.com LLC

Dry Cycle Brands LLC

DRYV Inc.

Justclean General Trading Co. WLL

Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.

Laundryheap Ltd.

PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rinse Inc.

Washmen Laundry LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-laundry-service-market-34-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--market-share-estimated-to-reach-usd-58-02-billion-by-2024---technavio-301521099.html

SOURCE Technavio