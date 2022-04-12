U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 58.02 Billion by 2024 - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online On-demand Laundry Service Market value is set to grow by USD 58.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online On-demand Laundry Service Market by End user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Moreover, this market report is segmented by end-user (Residential and Commercial), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and service (Laundry, Dry clean, and Duvet clean).

Download Our FREE Sample Report to get report analysis and competitive
benchmarking insights for effective decision making

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Overview

The market is fragmented and provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves. The profiles include information on the production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Factors such as the convenience offered through logistics services will offer immense growth opportunities. The report also covers challenges and strategies to dodge them, which will help vendors in recreating their plan of action to obtain growth opportunities in the future.

Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities, vendors should also capitalize on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges
that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2020-2024

Some of the Major Online On-demand Laundry Service Companies:

  • ByNext Inc.- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.

  • Delivery.com LLC- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.

  • Dry Cycle Brands LLC- The company offers various online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, wash and fold, and others.

  • DRYV Inc.

  • Justclean General Trading Co. WLL

  • Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.

  • Laundryheap Ltd.

  • PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Rinse Inc.

  • Washmen Laundry LLC

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings &
news

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Laundry - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Dry clean - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Duvet clean - size and forecast 2019-2024

Request a FREE sample now! for more online on-demand laundry service market
insights of various segments

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for online on-demand laundry service market in the region among China, Germany, Japan, and UK. The region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones will significantly influence online on-demand laundry service market growth in this region.

Request a FREE sample now! For more online on-demand laundry service market
insights of various regions

Related Reports Include:

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The storage and warehouse leasing market share is expected to increase by USD 88.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hard asset equipment online auction market share is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 33%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 58.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Laundry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Dry clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ByNext Inc.

  • Delivery.com LLC

  • Dry Cycle Brands LLC

  • DRYV Inc.

  • Justclean General Trading Co. WLL

  • Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.

  • Laundryheap Ltd.

  • PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • Rinse Inc.

  • Washmen Laundry LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-laundry-service-market-34-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--market-share-estimated-to-reach-usd-58-02-billion-by-2024---technavio-301521099.html

SOURCE Technavio

