Online On-demand Laundry Service Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 58.02 Billion by 2024 - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online On-demand Laundry Service Market value is set to grow by USD 58.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 33% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Moreover, this market report is segmented by end-user (Residential and Commercial), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and service (Laundry, Dry clean, and Duvet clean).
Download Our FREE Sample Report to get report analysis and competitive
benchmarking insights for effective decision making
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Overview
The market is fragmented and provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves. The profiles include information on the production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Factors such as the convenience offered through logistics services will offer immense growth opportunities. The report also covers challenges and strategies to dodge them, which will help vendors in recreating their plan of action to obtain growth opportunities in the future.
Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities, vendors should also capitalize on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges
that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2020-2024
Some of the Major Online On-demand Laundry Service Companies:
ByNext Inc.- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.
Delivery.com LLC- The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.
Dry Cycle Brands LLC- The company offers various online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, wash and fold, and others.
DRYV Inc.
Justclean General Trading Co. WLL
Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.
Laundryheap Ltd.
PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Rinse Inc.
Washmen Laundry LLC
Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings &
news
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
Laundry - size and forecast 2019-2024
Dry clean - size and forecast 2019-2024
Duvet clean - size and forecast 2019-2024
Request a FREE sample now! for more online on-demand laundry service market
insights of various segments
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)
North America - size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for online on-demand laundry service market in the region among China, Germany, Japan, and UK. The region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones will significantly influence online on-demand laundry service market growth in this region.
Request a FREE sample now! For more online on-demand laundry service market
insights of various regions
Related Reports Include:
Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The storage and warehouse leasing market share is expected to increase by USD 88.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hard asset equipment online auction market share is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report
Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 33%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 58.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ByNext Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Dry Cycle Brands LLC, DRYV Inc., Justclean General Trading Co. WLL, Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., and Washmen Laundry LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Laundry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Dry clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Duvet clean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ByNext Inc.
Delivery.com LLC
Dry Cycle Brands LLC
DRYV Inc.
Justclean General Trading Co. WLL
Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.
Laundryheap Ltd.
PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Rinse Inc.
Washmen Laundry LLC
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-on-demand-laundry-service-market-34-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--market-share-estimated-to-reach-usd-58-02-billion-by-2024---technavio-301521099.html
SOURCE Technavio