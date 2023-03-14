Online on-demand laundry service market size to increase by USD 98.6 billion between 2021 and 2026; North America will account for 34% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online on-demand laundry service market size is forecast to grow by USD 98.6 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial), service (laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The residential segment will exhibit significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, innovations in online laundry services, and rising employment rates are driving the growth of the segment. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

By region, the global online on-demand laundry service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 34% of market growth during the forecast period. The region has a large Millennial population that prefers outsourcing laundry services. This is the key factor driving the growth of the online on-demand laundry service market in North America.

Company Profiles

The online on-demand laundry service market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ByNext Inc. - The company offers online on-demand laundry services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash and fold.

Delivery.com LLC - The company offers online on-demand laundry services including wash and fold, dry cleaning, tailoring, and other services.

American Dry Cleaning Co.

Cleanly

CSC ServiceWorks Inc.

Elite DhobiLite Laundry Pvt. Ltd.

ihateironing.com Ltd.

JUSTCLEAN GENERAL TRADING Co. W.L.L

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles allowing very little time for laundry, increasing costs associated with the use of washing machines, and providing convenience through logistics services. However, the high risk-reward ratio and low margin in the laundry business will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

By service, the market is segmented into laundry, dry clean, and duvet clean.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

What are the key data covered in this online on-demand laundry service market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online on-demand laundry service market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand laundry service market vendors.

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 142 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 98.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., Cleanly, CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Elite DhobiLite Laundry Pvt. Ltd., ihateironing.com Ltd., JUSTCLEAN GENERAL TRADING Co. W.L.L, Laundrapp Operations Ltd., Laundryheap Ltd., LaundryWala, Mr. Laundrywala, Mulberrys Garment Care, PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., Rongchang Yaohua Network Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., WASHMEN, Wassup On Demand, and WishWash Laundry Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

