Online On-demand Services Market Size to Grow by USD 1.77 Trillion in Europe | Driven by Advantages of Online on-demand Services Platforms | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online On-demand Services Market Value in Europe is set to grow by USD 1.77 trillion, progressing at a CAGR of 58.3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by service (home services, construction services, transportation services, finance and legal services, and others) and geography (UK, Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe).
Moreover, advantages of online on-demand services platforms coupled with rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns is notably driving the market growth, although high competition among vendors may impede the market growth.
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Service Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2020-2025)
Home services - size and forecast 2020-2025
Construction services - size and forecast 2020-2025
Transportation services - size and forecast 2020-2025
Finance and legal services - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD trillion, 2020-2025)
UK - size and forecast 2020-2025
Sweden - size and forecast 2020-2025
Germany - size and forecast 2020-2025
The Netherlands - size and forecast 2020-2025
Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
61% of the market's growth will originate from Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness about the benefits of availing online on-demand services will facilitate the online on-demand services market growth in Rest of Europe over the forecast period.
Advantages of Online on-demand Services Platforms to Drive the Market
Online on-demand services encompass all digital marketplaces that offer convenient access to a wide range of services such as home services and transportation services. The demand for online on-demand services is increasing, owing to the convenience and accessibility they offer. Therefore, the online on-demand services market in Europe is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Some advantages associated with online on-demand services platforms are convenience, flexibility, appointment scheduling, and ease of payment. The advantages offered by online on-demand services are increasing their demand may drive the growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe during the forecast period.
Rising Number of Advertising and Marketing Campaigns to be Key Trend of the Market
Marketing and advertising campaigns are crucial for the growth of the vendors operating in the online on-demand services market in Europe. The vendors in the market focus on launching advertising campaigns through various platforms to generate customer awareness and retain a strong customer base. They started using various marketing strategies to gain the attention of customers. For instance, Amazon Home Services guarantees its quality of services under the Happiness Guarantee. According to the company, if it fails to provide high-quality services, it pays an amount of money as compensation. Hence, the focus of vendors on launching new advertising campaigns is expected to drive the growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe during the forecast period.
High Competition among Vendors to Challenge the Market Growth
The online on-demand services market in Europe is dynamic due to the presence of several regional and international players that compete based on parameters such as acquisitions, expansions, and marketing and advertising campaigns. The competition among the existing players in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with the entry of new startups. The presence of numerous vendors is intensifying competition and increasing the price wars among vendors. Such price wars have the potential to erode profit margins and can lead to smaller businesses exiting the market. Issues associated with unorganized vendors, such as the incapability to maintain standard service quality and the inability to ensure transparency and on-time service, can adversely affect the overall business of such vendors. Moreover, the online on-demand services market in Europe witnesses tough competition from various small, local brick-and-mortar stores. All these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the online on-demand services market in Europe.
Some of the Major Online On-demand Services Companies in Europe:
A and K Ventures OU
A1 Quality Cleaning Services
Amazon.com Inc.
Cleaners of London
Klarx GmbH
Lawbit Ltd.
MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd.
Smartbeam SA
Swan
Via Transportation Inc.
Online On-demand Services Market in Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 58.3%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.77 trillion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
26.89
Regional analysis
UK, Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Rest of Europe at 61%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A and K Ventures OU, A1 Quality Cleaning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Cleaners of London, Klarx GmbH, Lawbit Ltd., MAID2CLEAN (FRANCHISE) Ltd., Smartbeam SA, Swan, and Via Transportation Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
