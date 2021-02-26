A new online destination for the 50+ woman

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alembika, the internationally acclaimed brand from Israel, known for its focus and designs tailored for the mature and experienced woman, has launched an all-comprehensive online destination in the USA.

Alembika.com is the new online destination that offers the 50+ woman everything she needs to look great inside and out.

"Alembika has been a strong brand selling successfully - and growing strongly - in the US for 9 years. The changes brought on by Covid-19 led to the online expansion and the launching of Alembika.com as a Direct-to-Consumer online store, which offers strong community supportive elements. We know that you cannot look at your best, if you don't feel your best, and we're here to help our ladies be at their best - inside and out." says Yael Edelist, President and Founder of Roni Rabl , the exclusive distributor of Alembika in the USA.

"It's a moment of pride and excitement for me personally and the brand as a whole" says Hagar Alembik from her Israel offices.

"Alembika expanded significantly to offer a sophisticated omnichannel shopping experience that includes anything from eStylist video sessions through loyalty club to AI-based recommendations. We also built a space for our shoppers to meet like-minded ladies - that's critical in times we're all locked in our houses. Our community club covers anything from styling through finance to end-of-life care, all discussions led by experts in their field as well as by our own community members.'' Says Alin Wagner-Lahmy , Head of Marketing at Roni Rabl.

"2020 has introduced new needs and challenges for the mature woman, forcing us to stay home more. However, they still want to look and feel both beautiful and comfortable. The Alembika woman is looking for diversity in her fashion. She wants to run out her door looking stylish while still lounging at home in the same wardrobe," says Fatima Fidan, VP of Sales "Alembika's Spring-Summer 2021 collection offers the versatility of fabrics, silhouettes and vibrant colors for that perfect balance of comfort and evening out."

Roni Rabl

Roni Rabl Inc is the story of a mother and a daughter, providing unique novelty clothes to stores across the US, serving well over 500 stores nation-wide. Roni Rabl is about looking fabulous with no age or weight restriction. It is all about making a woman feel good about herself. Fabrics play an important part in making it happen. Supple and full of luster or three dimensional looks go hand in hand with innovative and forward design.

