Online Discount Retailer Browze Hits 10K Milestone for Product Line Up

Browze
·3 min read

Fast-growing company keeping up with exponential growth in customers and demand for affordable products through its factory-to-consumer, quality-first approach to e-commerce and customer experience

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browze, an online marketplace for curated lifestyle products, today announces its milestone achievement of surpassing the goal of 10,000 products available on its platform. The company aims to reach 20-25K products across existing and future categories as it continues to revolutionize cross-border e-commerce.

Unlike other popular e-commerce sites that operate as open marketplaces, Browze’s factory-to-consumer dropship business model operates as a closed marketplace, which provides the company full control over the product quality assurance process. Browze works directly with suppliers and manufacturers to hand-select every product to ensure they meet all quality control requirements before being added to the platform, and manages all aspects of the product listing, including in-house photography, descriptions, and pricing. Open marketplaces do not allow for this level of control, providing any supplier the ability to list and sell on the site and leaving the marketplace to deal with product and customer service complaints.

“Open marketplaces are notorious for having bad reputations among customers because of the lack of consistency, reliability and quality of the products they sell -- and this is ultimately due to the fact that they have no control over the products that sellers are listing on the platform,” said Izzy Rosenzweig, Founder and CEO of Browze. “By operating as a closed marketplace, Browze is able to provide a more reliable and enjoyable shopping experience, because we back each and every product we sell and guarantee that what people see online is exactly what arrives at their doorstep. No other marketplace out there today is doing this at the scale Browze is.”

Browze works directly with manufacturers to ship products straight from the factory to consumers. This streamlines logistics and reduces costs, so Browze can keep prices low and pass the savings along to customers. Browze’s unique business model allows the company to be nimble and reactive to trends and customer feedback. The company is constantly mining social media platforms for “hot” trending products and listening to specific customer requests. Browze is able to source and list new products online in 24-48 hours. As a closed marketplace, if a customer flags an issue with an existing product on the site, the company also has the ability to instantly remove the listing while the issue is being resolved with the supplier, to ensure no other customers are impacted.

In August 2021, Browze received the Silver Stevie Award for the Customer Service Department of the Year in the Annual International Business Awards for its focus and dedication to improving the customer experience. The company recently rolled out a new 24/7 “live chat” contact channel, improved its self-service Customer Experience automation platform, and introduced a new hassle-free refund policy, which allows customers to initiate a return or refund seamlessly, and, where applicable, be reimbursed immediately. The results of these initiatives showed immediate impact with a majority of customer service issues now being resolved within 24 hours, leading to a 30 percent increase in customer satisfaction.

Since launching its marketplace in 2017, Browze has served millions of loyal customers, leading to a 100 percent YOY growth in revenue. In June 2021, the company announced its $12.5M Series A funding round led by Valor Siren Ventures to propel the company forward as it continues to aggressively expand and meet the rising demand for affordable lifestyle products.

For more information, visit https://www.browze.com/.

About Browze
Browze is a marketplace that curates unique, low-cost products, directly sourced from factories overseas without having to compromise on quality. Browze is dedicated to selling quality products for your lifestyle at the fairest prices. The team is committed to quality-checking every item on the site, so consumers can feel good about where they’re spending their hard-earned money. For more information, visit https://www.browze.com/.

Media Contact
Brittany Johnson
Uproar PR for Browze
bjohnson@uproarpr.com
312-878-4575 x246


