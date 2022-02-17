U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

Online Doctor Consultation Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Boost Market|17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online doctor consultation market is expected to grow by USD 3.80 billion from 2019 to 2024, at a CAGR of 7% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for the online doctor consultation market in the region. Europe had the largest market share in the online doctor consultation market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers will significantly influence biofuels market growth in this region.

Latest market research report titled Online Doctor Consultation Market by Geography and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Online Doctor Consultation Market Analysis Report by Product (Services and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/online-doctor-consultation-market-industry-analysis

Online doctor consultation market - Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases to drive market

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases, especially respiratory diseases, is driving the demand for devices that protect people across the globe, thereby reducing the mortality rate from these diseases. COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola virus disease, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome are examples of such respiratory diseases. The incidence of COVID-19 has increased significantly across the globe. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is responsible for COVID-19. For instance, according to the data published by the CDC on April 20, 2020, the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 and the deaths associated with this disease were 2,414,098 and 165,153, respectively, around the world. Person-to-person transmission is one of the key factors associated with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 among people across the globe. The likelihood of the transmission of this disease can be reduced or prevented if people stayed home. Governments around the world have enforced various versions of lockdown. For instance, countries such as India, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, and the UK have implemented mass quarantines. Patients are largely being told to stay home, especially when they feel unwell to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in doctors' offices. In such situations, online doctor consultation services can mitigate the risk of unnecessary exposure during pre-screening and ensure continuity of care to patients without compromising the speed and quality of care.

To know about more drivers, trends & challenges -Download a free sample now!

Some of key Online Doctor Consultation Players:

The online doctor consultation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, competitive landscape, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies including:

  • American Well Corp.

  • Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

  • Dictum Health Inc.

  • Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd.

  • Doctor On Demand Inc.

  • MDLIVE Inc.

  • Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Teladoc Health Inc.

  • Vidyo Inc.

To gain information on all vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Online Doctor Consultation Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • Services - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Software - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Doctor Consultation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

For more insights on the market share of various segments -Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report!

Online Doctor Consultation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 3.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.13

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Well Corp., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Dictum Health Inc., Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd., Doctor On Demand Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Teladoc Health Inc., and Vidyo Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Well Corp.

  • Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

  • Dictum Health Inc.

  • Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd.

  • Doctor On Demand Inc.

  • MDLIVE Inc.

  • Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Teladoc Health Inc.

  • Vidyo Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-doctor-consultation-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-increasing-incidence-of-infectious-diseases-to-boost-market17000-technavio-reports-301483782.html

SOURCE Technavio

