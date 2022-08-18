Online Education Market - Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Boost Growth, what are the Growth Strategies of Top Players (2U Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., and More) to Compete in the Market?

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET value is set to grow by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 11.11%. The online education market share growth by the primary and secondary supplemental education segment will be significant during the forecast period. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online education market segmentation by Type (primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), reskilling and online certifications (ROC), higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning (LCL)), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The online education market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. among others. The growing popularity of education apps is one of the key trends supporting the online education market share growth.

Major Market Forces

Growing advantages of online learning

Owing to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks, educational institutions are increasingly focusing on online education. Vendors also provide audio-visual content and simulation learning platforms, which can be customized as per the school's curriculum. The availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, has further played a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities.

Outbreak of COVID -19 globally

Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices

Top 3 Challenges that Could Hamper Growth

Inadequate cybersecurity measures

With the increased digitization of education, the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy have increased. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The major sources of cybersecurity threats to educational content include malware viruses, such as WannaCry, through social media, the virtualization of systems, and the consumerization of IT. Hence, the inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners is expected to hamper the growth of the global online education market during the forecast period.

Limited demand from developing economies

Accreditation and recognition issues with online certificates

Online Education Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:

Online Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online education market, vendors

Online Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 121.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization Preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

