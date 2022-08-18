U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

Online Education Market - Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Boost Growth, what are the Growth Strategies of Top Players (2U Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., and More) to Compete in the Market?

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET value is set to grow by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 11.11%. The online education market share growth by the primary and secondary supplemental education segment will be significant during the forecast period. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online education market segmentation by Type (primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), reskilling and online certifications (ROC), higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning (LCL)), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The online education market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. among others. The growing popularity of education apps is one of the key trends supporting the online education market share growth.

Latest market research report titled Online Education Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Major Market Forces

  • Growing advantages of online learning

Owing to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks, educational institutions are increasingly focusing on online education. Vendors also provide audio-visual content and simulation learning platforms, which can be customized as per the school's curriculum. The availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, has further played a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities.

  • Outbreak of COVID -19 globally

  • Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices

Top 3 Challenges that Could Hamper Growth

  • Inadequate cybersecurity measures

With the increased digitization of education, the threats related to information security, unwarranted access, and student data privacy have increased. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The major sources of cybersecurity threats to educational content include malware viruses, such as WannaCry, through social media, the virtualization of systems, and the consumerization of IT. Hence, the inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners is expected to hamper the growth of the global online education market during the forecast period.

  • Limited demand from developing economies

  • Accreditation and recognition issues with online certificates

Browse Summary of the ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET Research Report to Learn More

Online Education Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report covers the following areas:

Online Education Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online education market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online education market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online education market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online education market, vendors

DOWNLOAD ONLINE EDUCATION SAMPLE REPORT for FREE to Gain Further Insights

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the K-12 ONLINE EDUCATION MARKET IN CHINA Research Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 18.93 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increased adoption of online test preparation courses in China is notably driving the K-12 online education market growth in China, although factors such as skewed interaction and socializing opportunities for students may impede market growth.

Browse Summary of the ONLINE HIGHER EDUCATION MARKET IN US Research Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 33.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 19.82% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increased use of wearable gadgets is a premium trend of the online higher education market growth in the US.

Online Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 121.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization Preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Reskilling and online certifications (ROC) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Language and casual learning (LCL) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Landscape disruption

  • 9.2 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-educationmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market---growing-advantages-of-online-learning-to-boost-growth-what-are-the-growth-strategies-of-top-players-2u-inc-edx-inc-udacity-inc-and-more-to-compete-in-the-market-301605276.html

SOURCE Technavio

