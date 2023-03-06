U.S. markets closed

Online Education Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by skill development and employment- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the online education market size in India is estimated to grow by USD 3,461.93 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The growing focus on skill development and employment is notably driving the demand for the market. Working professionals across various domains focus on skill development for value addition and career growth. This is a trend that is followed by all age groups of working professionals. Working professionals prefer picking up courses on digital platforms over traditional classes due to factors such as convenience and flexibility. This trend, especially in tier 1 cities is expected to fuel the growth of the online education market in India during the forecast period.For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Online Education Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Online Education Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The emergence of cloud computing is a major trend driving the demand for the market in focus. This technology has helped players save significant content, data, and information on a single platform. This has also helped users to process, procure and access information at their convenience.

  • Cloud computing has also helped vendors reduce capital expenses and improve the speed of implementing SaaS-based solutions like ERP and LMS.

  • Vendors in the market are collaborating with central and state governments to popularize cloud platforms. For instance, the government has taken initiatives like the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository to promote e-learning in institutes.

  • Hence, adopting cloud-based learning platforms in online education helps resolve several issues, thereby fueling the growth of the market in the country.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The lack of infrastructure like high-speed internet, and optical fiber communication in many regions of the country may impede the growth of the market. This issue can make an otherwise economically efficient model essentially ineffective.

  • Lesser developed states and remote places in the country suffer from either lack of connectivity or are economically backward to afford the technology. Moreover, for services that offer classroom training along with e-learning, basic infrastructure like advanced hardware, software, and data centers are unavailable.

  • Hence, despite the high adoption of the internet and smartphones, insufficient infrastructure challenges the growth of the market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Online Education Market in India - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Higher education and K-12), and Product (Content and Services).

  • The higher education segment is prominent in the growth of the online education market in India during the forecast period.

  • Online higher education enables time and location flexibility as well as affordability to the end-users. This has led to many ed-tech companies investing and witnessing an increase in the adoption of courses for higher education preparation.

  • For instance, Unacademy launched a dedicated platform for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) preparation, which is one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in India.

  • The Government of India (GoI) is further promoting online education through its Digital India initiative under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT).

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Online Education Market in India report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online education market in India between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online education market in India size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online education market across India

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online education market in India vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online photography education market in the higher education market size is expected to increase by USD 655.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.08%. The growing advantages of online learning are a major factor driving the global online photography education market in higher education market share growth.

The nursing education market size in the US has the potential to grow by USD 45.97 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.72%. The growing aging population leads to an increase in the retiring nursing workforce. The retirement of trained nurses will give rise to the need for training, educating, and hiring new nurses.

Online Education Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,461.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.7

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., AnalytixLabs, Coursera Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, Khan Academy Inc., MPS Ltd., NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SMU DE, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udemy Inc, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Online education market in India 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 Coursera Inc.

  • 11.5 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

  • 11.6 Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.

  • 11.7 Indira Gandhi National Open University

  • 11.8 Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.9 MPS Ltd.

  • 11.10 NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.11 NIIT Ltd.

  • 11.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.13 Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.14 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.15 Udemy Inc

  • 11.16 upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.17 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

India Online Education Market 2023-2027
India Online Education Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-in-india-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-19-9-from-2022-to-2027--driven-by-skill-development-and-employment--technavio-301762043.html

SOURCE Technavio

