Online Education Market in India | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones In India to Boost Growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio estimates the online education market size in India to grow by USD 2.28 bn during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of almost 20%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report to Know More

Online Education Market in India: Increased penetration of internet and smartphones in India to drive growth

The high penetration of the internet and the availability of low-cost smartphones has increased the number of online users in India over the years. This has created a surge in the demand for online content including education from users and institutions in rural and urban areas. Besides, the government in India is undertaking various digital initiatives such as ePathshala, which provides educational web resources for teachers, students, parents, researchers, and educators. These initiatives are helping users even in rural areas to get familiar with online education. Such efforts along with the increasing adoption of the internet and smartphones are expected to fuel the growth of the online education market in India during the forecast period.

Know more about COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the emergence of cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Online Education Market In India: Emergence of Cloud Computing

Cloud services offer various benefits such as reduced capital costs and increased implementation speed. This makes it easier for both end-users and service providers to process, procure, access, and manage information effectively. Also, cloud service providers offer technical support for SaaS-based solutions such as ERP and LMS. Such benefits are encouraging many educational institutions to shift toward cloud-based models. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online education market in India during the forecast period.

"Popularity of big data and learning analytics and continuous rise in the growth of gamification in India will have a significant impact on the growth of the online education market value in India during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies across 50 countries.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Higher Education Market - Global higher education market is segmented by product (software and hardware) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Education Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online education market in India by Product (Content and Services) and End-user (Higher education and K-12).

By product, the content segment led the online education market in India in 2021. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing number of government initiatives.

Know more about the in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:: www.technavio.com/report/online-education-market-in-india-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-online-educationmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-in-india--increased-penetration-of-internet-and-smartphones-in-india-to-boost-growth--technavio-301365528.html

SOURCE Technavio

