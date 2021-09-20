Online Education Market in India to Progress at 20% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Increased Penetration Of Internet And Smartphones In India to Boost Growth | Technavio Partnering With over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market in India is poised to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones in India, growing skill development and employment, and surging government initiatives toward digitization in education will offer immense growth opportunities to the market players. However, lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment, the barrier of language because of diversification among learners, and accreditation and recognition issues with online certificates will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Education Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

End-user

Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Online Education Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Info Edge (India) Ltd.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

SMU-DE

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

