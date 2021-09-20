Online Education Market in India to Progress at 20% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Increased Penetration Of Internet And Smartphones In India to Boost Growth | Technavio Partnering With over 100 Fortune 500 Companies
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market in India is poised to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones in India, growing skill development and employment, and surging government initiatives toward digitization in education will offer immense growth opportunities to the market players. However, lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment, the barrier of language because of diversification among learners, and accreditation and recognition issues with online certificates will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Online Education Market in India is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43422
Related Reports:
Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online education market in India report covers the following areas:
Online Education Market in India size
Online Education Market in India trends
Online Education Market in India industry analysis
Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Online Education Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Online Education Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the online education market growth in India during the next five years
Estimation of the online education market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online education market in India
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online education market vendors in India
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Overview
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.
Educomp Solutions Ltd.
Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Indira Gandhi National Open University
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.
Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.
NIIT Ltd.
SMU-DE
Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-education-market-in-india-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-in-india-to-progress-at-20-cagr-during-2021-2025--increased-penetration-of-internet-and-smartphones-in-india-to-boost-growth--technavio-partnering-with-over-100-fortune-500-companies-301379423.html
SOURCE Technavio