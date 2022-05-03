U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.50
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,046.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,085.25
    +12.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.00
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.51
    -0.66 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.72
    -1.68 (-5.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1860
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,481.14
    -499.94 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.77
    -3.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.52
    -12.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Online Education Market in India to register a growth of USD 2.28 billion at a CAGR of 20%| Skill development and employment to boost market growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Education Market share in India is estimated to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as skill development and employment and the emergence of cloud computing are significantly driving the Online Education Market in India.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Online Education Market in India report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 19.02%

  • Key market segments: Product (content and services) and end-user (higher education and K-12).

Online Education Market Scope in India

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.02

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Online Education Market Trend in India

  • The emergence of cloud computing

One of the online education market trends in India is the rise of cloud computing. The government, for example, has established the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository to support e-learning in educational institutions. The former attempts to provide an online collection of around 6.5 million books, while the latter aims to verify certificates given by institutions. As a result, the adoption of cloud-based learning platforms in the online education market will assist in resolving the issue of insufficient infrastructure and security, resulting in increased adoption of cloud-based learning platforms.

Online Education Market Challenge in India

  • Lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment

In India, high-speed broadband is either not available in many places or is too expensive, rendering the idea of cost-effective online education unworkable. Facilities such as optical fibre transmission and internet service providers are not available in less developed states or isolated towns.

Furthermore, fundamental IT infrastructure, such as advanced hardware, software, and data centres, are not available for services that incorporate both classroom and e-learning. As a result, despite widespread use of the Internet and cellphones, the market for online education faces challenges due to a lack of infrastructure and learning settings.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Online Education Market in India.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Online Education Market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

  • Educomp Solutions Ltd.

  • Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

  • Indira Gandhi National Open University

  • Info Edge (India) Ltd.

  • MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

  • Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • SMU-DE

  • Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download latest Sample Report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Product

The content segment's share of the online education market in India will expand significantly. Content-based goods use resources like big data to give customers personalized content. The content-based online education market in India is dominated by many institutes that offer distance education courses. Government initiatives for e-content goods, such as Virtual Laboratories, which give remote access to labs in many disciplines of science and engineering for students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, are also fueling the market's growth. These elements are propelling the market forward.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Digital Marketing Courses Market - The digital marketing courses market share is expected to increase by USD 1.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Test Preparation Market in India- The test preparation market share in India is expected to increase by USD 9.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Industry innovations:

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Content - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Skill development and employment

8.1.2 Government initiatives toward digitization in education

8.1.3 Rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment

8.2.2 Barrier of language because of diversification among learners

8.2.3 Accreditation and recognition issue with online certificates

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of cloud computing

8.3.2 Growing investment in online education

8.3.3 Inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 41: Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 42: Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 44: Coursera Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Coursera Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Coursera Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 47: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 49: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Indira Gandhi National Open University

Exhibit 58: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Overview

Exhibit 59: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Key offerings

10.9 Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Khan Academy Inc.

Exhibit 64: Khan Academy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Khan Academy Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Khan Academy Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 70: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 upGrad

Exhibit 72: upGrad - Overview

Exhibit 73: upGrad - Product and service

Exhibit 74: upGrad - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-in-india-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-2-28-billion-at-a-cagr-of-20-skill-development-and-employment-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301537281.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Intel's Forecast on the Chip Shortage Has Changed (You Won't Like It)

    From our laptops and video game consoles to medical devices and even our cars, chips power much of what we use regularly, from the ways we work and travel to the ways we enjoy leisure time. The global chip shortage picked up steam in the first year of the pandemic and snowballed when China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) was hit with restrictions from the U.S. Department of Commerce during conflict between China and the U.S. Since then, people have either joined long waiting lists in hopes of eventually buying the items they want, or turned to the secondhand market to buy new cars and electronics, many of them marked up far above their market value.

  • Euro Continues to Consolidate

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday as we continue to look at the 1.05 level as support. Expect a lot of choppy volatility in this area.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 pill fails as preventive therapy in trial

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Pfizer saying its COVID-19 treatment pill has failed as a preventive therapy in a clinical trial.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spent Billions on Chevron. This Might Be Why.

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • Why Did Nio Shares Jump Today?

    Investors in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are taking some recent struggles in stride. The American depositary shares were up as much as almost 5% Monday morning, and remained 2% higher as of 10:51 a.m. ET. The 5,074 electric vehicles delivered last month marked a major drop from April 2021.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Why Oil Hasn’t Spiked as EU Weighs Ban on Russian Crude

    The fact that the cost of oil hasn't soared shouldn't lead to complacency. Several factors could lead to higher prices in the future.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in more than 1-1/2 years as workers quit

    U.S. factory activity grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in April amid a rise in workers quitting their jobs, and manufacturers are becoming more anxious about supply over the summer because of China's zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chair Timothy Fiore said on Monday that coronavirus outbreaks overseas were "creating a near-term headwind for the U.S. manufacturing community," noting that some manufacturers worried "about their Asian partners' ability to deliver reliably in the summer months." The ISM's index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month, the lowest since a matching reading in September 2020, from 57.1 in March.

  • Expedia Says Half of Recent Vrbo Customers Were New

    If Expedia Group’s Vrbo secretly wanted to be another brand, Airbnb would be it. Vrbo has been playing second fiddle to its short-term rental rival, the word-of-mouth sensation. But Vrbo racked up some marketing accomplishments in the first quarter worth crowing about — and that might catch the eyes of rivals Airbnb and Booking.com. “We’re […]

  • Fertilizer Buyers Are Eyeing Canada to Fill Global Potash Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s ample potash deposits are drawing “high levels” of interest around the world since sanctions upended global fertilizer markets.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionSaskatchewan is ca

  • What Warren Buffett gets right and wrong about bitcoin

    The Oracle of Omaha was asked about bitcoin at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting and claimed he wouldn't buy the cryptocurrency at any price.

  • Are Amazon’s lousy earnings a buying opportunity or a sign of a bear market?

    Morgan Stanley analysts point to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's comments as evidence that earnings growth may disappoint in coming quarters.

  • EYP bankruptcy filing part of planned sale to bitcoin mining company subsidiary

    It's quite a turn of events for a firm that was founded in staid downtown Albany in 1972 as Einhorn Yaffee Prescott.

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • Berkshire shareholders look beyond Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders face a question that Warren Buffett sought to tackle at the company's annual meeting: How will Berkshire fare when he's no longer around? Buffett, perhaps the world's greatest investor, and with the star power to draw fans from around the world, is 91. Shareholders who watched them speak for hours at the CHI Health Center arena in Berkshire's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska face the reality they are in the twilight of their careers.

  • Activision’s Kotick Could See $520 Million on Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick stands to reap more than $500 million after Microsoft Corp. completes its purchase of the video game publishing giant.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • Cummins Announces Patent Record as It Celebrates World IP Day

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. received a record 564 global patents in 2021, as the company’s engineers, technologists and global Intellectual property (IP) team worked together to nearly double ...