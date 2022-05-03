Online Education Market in India to register a growth of USD 2.28 billion at a CAGR of 20%| Skill development and employment to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Education Market share in India is estimated to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as skill development and employment and the emergence of cloud computing are significantly driving the Online Education Market in India.
Our research report on "Online Education Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Online Education Market in India report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 19.02%
Key market segments: Product (content and services) and end-user (higher education and K-12).
Online Education Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.02
Regional analysis
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Online Education Market Trend in India
The emergence of cloud computing
One of the online education market trends in India is the rise of cloud computing. The government, for example, has established the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository to support e-learning in educational institutions. The former attempts to provide an online collection of around 6.5 million books, while the latter aims to verify certificates given by institutions. As a result, the adoption of cloud-based learning platforms in the online education market will assist in resolving the issue of insufficient infrastructure and security, resulting in increased adoption of cloud-based learning platforms.
Online Education Market Challenge in India
Lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment
In India, high-speed broadband is either not available in many places or is too expensive, rendering the idea of cost-effective online education unworkable. Facilities such as optical fibre transmission and internet service providers are not available in less developed states or isolated towns.
Furthermore, fundamental IT infrastructure, such as advanced hardware, software, and data centres, are not available for services that incorporate both classroom and e-learning. As a result, despite widespread use of the Internet and cellphones, the market for online education faces challenges due to a lack of infrastructure and learning settings.
Key Market Vendors Insights
The Online Education Market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.
Educomp Solutions Ltd.
Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.
Indira Gandhi National Open University
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.
Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.
NIIT Ltd.
SMU-DE
Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Key Segment Analysis by Product
The content segment's share of the online education market in India will expand significantly. Content-based goods use resources like big data to give customers personalized content. The content-based online education market in India is dominated by many institutes that offer distance education courses. Government initiatives for e-content goods, such as Virtual Laboratories, which give remote access to labs in many disciplines of science and engineering for students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, are also fueling the market's growth. These elements are propelling the market forward.
