Online Education Market to Record 11.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market share is expected to increase by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The online education market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as conducting research and training programs to compete in the market. The online education market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. among others.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For highlights on all major market vendors -Download a Free Sample Report

Online Education Market: Growing advantages of online learning to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the online education market is the growing advantages of online learning. Owing to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks, educational institutions are increasingly focusing on online education. Vendors also provide audio-visual content and simulation learning platforms, which can be customized as per the school's curriculum. The availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, has further played a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities.

Online Education Market: Growing popularity of education apps to act as a major trend

The growing popularity of education apps is one of the key trends supporting the online education market share growth. Educational apps are witnessing significant traction in diverse learning experiences, such as teaching children with disabilities. With education apps, these children can access a range of content, using the built-in features of devices. There are also many apps in areas such as text-to-speech reading, dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. Institutions in the higher education segment use apps for activities such as assessments, the distribution of educational content, and the sharing of schedules. Furthermore, technological developments such as AR and VR have resulted in the evolution of numerous learning apps, especially for students pursuing education in subjects such as medical science and engineering, which require extensive practical learning.

To know about more drivers, trends, and challenges -Request Free Sample Research Report

Online Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online education market by Product (Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), Reskilling and online certifications (ROC), Higher education, Test preparation, and Language and casual learning (LCL)), Type (Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), Reskilling and online certifications (ROC), Higher education, Test preparation, and Language and casual learning (LCL)), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online education market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To know about the market contribution of all segments - Download a Free sample report

Online Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 121.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Reskilling and online certifications (ROC) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Language and casual learning (LCL) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 2U Inc.

  • Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

  • Coursera Inc.

  • edX Inc.

  • iTutorGroup

  • LinkedIn Corp.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Udacity Inc.

  • Udemy Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-to-record-11-11-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021growing-advantages-of-online-learning-to-boost-market-17000-technavio-reports-301487659.html

SOURCE Technavio

