U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.50
    -24.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,741.00
    -171.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,505.50
    -99.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.60
    -11.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.34
    +0.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +0.28 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2508
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6400
    +0.7390 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,849.79
    -750.96 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.22
    -33.34 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,032.24
    +116.35 (+0.42%)
     

Online Education Market Size to Grow by USD 121.85 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Education Market by Product (primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), reskilling and online certifications (ROC), higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning (LCL)) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the online education market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 121.85 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.24% during the projected period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Online Education Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 121.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The online education market report is segmented by Product (primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), reskilling and online certifications (ROC), higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning (LCL)) and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The primary and secondary supplemental education segment held the largest online education market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the projected period. the growth of this segment is attributed to the factors such as the growing interest of students for a detailed understanding of subjects and increased awareness among the students regarding the availability of such a mode of education, especially in developing countries.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key market for online education in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large consumer base, increasing awareness about online courses, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government initiatives will facilitate the online education market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  •  

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers: The growing advantages of online learning are expected to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years. Vendors are offering audio-visual customized content and simulation learning platforms as per the school's curriculum. Furthermore, the availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, will also play a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities. In addition, the growing popularity of education apps is one of the key trends supporting the online education market share growth.

  • Market Challenge: The growth of the e-learning and online education market is cybersecurity will emerge as one of the most challenging factors impacting the online education market growth adversely during the forecast period. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners is expected to hamper the growth of the global online education market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead Sample Report Right Here!

Related Reports:

Education Market in UAE by Ownership and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Reskilling and online certifications (ROC) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Language and casual learning (LCL) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Landscape disruption

  • 9.2 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-121-85-billion--37-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301561010.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Texas AG investigates Twitter over bot counts

    Texas' Attorney General is investigating Twitter's claims about bot accounts, backing Elon Musk's bid to buy the company.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Musk, clarifying job cut memo, says overall Tesla headcount will grow

    The tweet came after Musk said in a memo to staff on Thursday that he a "super bad feeling" about the direction of the economy and Tesla needed to cut 10% of its jobs.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back After a Gap Higher

    Crude oil markets initially gapped higher to kick off the trading week but turned around to fill that gap rather quickly.

  • Here's where the cost of living is rising the most

    Inflation is soaring across the nation, but some cities are getting hit harder than others. Here's a look at the cities where the cost of living has risen the most.

  • India in Talks to Increase Russian Oil Imports From Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- India is looking to double down on its Russian oil imports with state-owned refiners eager to take more heavily-discounted supplies from Rosneft PJSC as international buyers turn down dealings with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Expe

  • Dreams of improved supply chains 'shattered' for the near term: Citi

    Don't expect massive improvements in supply chains anytime soon, Citi warned in a new report.

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • Will Gas Costs Be Affect by Saudi Arabia Increase in Oil Prices?

    Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter and second largest producer, has raised its official selling price (OSP) for July-shipping Arab Light crude to its largest market in Asia by $2.10 a...

  • Russia’s Crude Oil Revenues Take a Hit Even as Exports Swell

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is earning less from its oil exports, even as seaborne crude shipments surge to a six-week high. That’s because of the big discounts that Moscow is having to offer Asian buyers to snap up barrels shunned by Europe, which translate into a drop in export duties.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Infl