Online events the focus of Mynddset

Oct. 15—DANVILLE — The idea for Danville resident Mark Burke's company, Mynddset, which offers clients high-impact learning events, grew out of necessity during COVID.

"We are a company that works with clients that are trying to do big things, with large communities, companies, and their entire staff," Burke said. "We help clients design a compelling reason for people to participate in something. We figure out all the learning that has to happen in order to make that change in their lives."

Mynddset gives clients the tools to change their behavior by creating a high-tech learning experience online, Burke said.

Inside the Mynddset toolbox is an innovative idea: Creating a live podcast space, an auditorium geared for podcasts and audiences. In short, a word that Burke made up: Poditorium.

Clients can do podcasts in front of a live in-person audience, and all this can happen at Start-Up Danville, in the DRIVE building on Railroad Street in the borough.

"We coined the phrase, Poditorium," Burke explained. "When people create podcasts they usually do it alone. They don't yet have an audience. Our idea was, let's create a poditorium space, where people can instantly get a crowd of people that can participate in their show. We can fill the poditorium with up to 30 people. Podcasts can include a co-host. In a way, the audience can become co-hosts."

"When I first met Mark, he had so many ideas," said Denny Hummer, Assistant Director of Business Incubatio for the Bucknell Small Business Center (SBDC).

"He called me up out of the blue," Hummer said on Thursday. Hummer helped Burke transition the idea of Mynddset into reality.

Mynddset, however, has not been an overnight sensation. Burke's pathway to entrepreneurship began in Saxton in Bedford County.

His occupational history is diverse. Burke is a former high school music teacher in the Muncy School District. That's when he fell in love with technology, Burke said.

He later moved to Danville with his wife.

"That's about the time I realized how technology could change people's lives," he said. "You can use technology to enhance learning and create experiences that you couldn't in a face-to-face."

After getting a master's degree at Bloomsburg, he was hired by the Danville School District as the assistant technology director, where he spent 10 years.

Then, he helped launch Keystone National High School's online division as director.

'When that company downsized I found myself out of work," he said. "But what to do as a former music teacher with expertise in institutional technology," he said. "It was in 2008 when I knew it was time to start my own business."

Mynddset started as an online music academy and that led to Burke helping organizations think about how they went about learning strategies. He served as a consultant. "I thought 'Do I want to work for others or do I want to work for myself?'"

When COVID came in 2020, he said he lost all of his clients.

"I began meeting people who didn't understand 'this virtual thing,' or how to be online," Burke recalled. 'They wanted to know how to engage a workforce that was online."

Over the past year, Mynddset developed into what it is today, providing virtual event services.

"I couldn't be more proud of what this company is doing," Hummer said at a Thursday afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mynddset. "I can't wait for what the future holds for Mark."

Learn more at www.mynddset.com.