Online and Expo Only passes to TechCrunch Disrupt available now

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

If you’re looking for a super-affordable way to attend TechCrunch Disrupt in person on October 18–20 — or would love to go but just can’t get to our event in San Francisco — this announcement has your name all over it.

We’ve added two new pass levels — Expo Only and Online Only — and you can buy them now. Here’s what each pass includes.

The Expo Only pass: We have a very limited supply of these passes, which cost $99 through September 16 — if they last that long. You’ll have access to the exhibition floor, where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200, sponsors, and breakout sessions.

New this year, we handpicked this 200-strong cohort of early-stage, rising-star founders to showcase their latest innovative tech products, platforms and services. It’s prime networking real estate, whether you're looking for a future co-founder, potential customers, collaborators, employment or internship opportunities.

The Expo Only pass also includes access to all of the Discovery stage sessions, select receptions and Dinner for Six networking.

The Online Only pass: October 21 is online day at Disrupt. This pass costs $55 through September 16, and with it you can join the global startup community from anywhere in the world.

Tune in and hang out with TechCrunch editors at the Disrupt Desk. They’ll cover what went down during the previous three days, show clips from the in-person talks and offer fresh analysis. Watch the entire Startup Battlefield competition, take part in virtual roundtables and expand your network.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. Take advantage of two new ways to go to Disrupt. Buy Expo Only or Online Only passes and tap into affordable opportunities — no matter where you’re located.

Pro tip: We have a limited supply of Expo Only passes. Once they go, they’re gone for good (hint, hint).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

