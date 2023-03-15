Online Fashion Retail Market In India to grow by USD 22.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, the rise of social commerce to be a key trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online fashion retail market in India size is estimated to grow by USD 22.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period. One of the key trends influencing the growth of the online fashion retail market in India is the rise of social commerce. With major players like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snapchat, the social commerce platforms facilitate transaction-based social interaction and user experiences through their platforms. Social commerce provides a wide range of choices, along with shared user experiences and referrals, eventually impacting the consumers' decision-making. Through social commerce, retail, and e-commerce brands divert traffic to their retail websites, increasing their brand reach, and building customer trust. Hence, the growth of social commerce results in an increase in the number of e-commerce orders.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Fashion Retail Market in India 2022-2026

What's New?

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online Fashion Retail Market in India - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and end-user (women, men, and kids).

The market share growth in India by the apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the high demand for apparel that is both fashionable and comfortable. Additionally, retailers also market their products to different consumer segments based on demand, which is further expected to drive market growth.

Online Fashion Retail Market in India – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in internet and smartphone penetration is considered to be a major driving factor for the growth of the online fashion retail market in India.

According to the data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in August 2021, the total number of internet users in India increased from 795.18 million people by the end of December 2020 to 825.30 million by the end of March 2021.

Many manufacturers in the fashion-related product segment started to sell their products through their own websites in addition to third-party online retailers.

For instance, Adidas AG, a German multinational corporation, sells its products through its own website, online stores, and third-party online retailers in India.

Some of the key vendors in the online space, which have introduced mobile applications that are compatible with iOS and Android operating systems include Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., A. M. Marketplaces Pvt Ltd. (Limeroad), Walmart Inc. (Flipkart), Tata Group (TATA CLiQ), and Reliance Industries Ltd. (Ajio).

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers is a major challenge impeding market growth during the forecast period.

The staff members help the buyers pick the right product or engage them in a way that may end in a successful purchase in an offline retail store.

However, when it comes to e-commerce and online stores, customers have complete control over their buying decisions, which becomes difficult for manufacturers and e-commerce vendors to engage customers.

Additionally, if the webpage or mobile application is not appealing or interactive enough for the users, manufacturers lose potential or existing customers to their competitors. Hence, such factors are expected to impact the market growth negatively during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Online Fashion Retail Market in India report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online fashion retail market in India between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online fashion retail market in India and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online fashion retail market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth in the online fashion retail market in India vendors

Related Reports:

The fast fashion market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 8.12% and a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2026. The market size is expected to grow by USD 49.13 billion during the forecast period. The burgeoning demand for fast-fashion clothing from the youth is driving the fast-fashion market's growth.

The online apparel retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 220 billion. The rising popularity of digital payment systems will fuel the growth of the online apparel retailing market.

Online Fashion Retail Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.20 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A M Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd., Adidas AG, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Clues Network Pvt. Ltd., eBay Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Snapdeal Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

