Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market and Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market By Growing Investments in the Food Processing Sector, Top Vendors Product Category, Application & Specification Analysis with Forecast to 2028

Rising inclination towards requesting food online mostly because of expanding digitization, developing utilization of PDAs, portable applications, tablets across the globe, high accessibility of web across a few spots in a locale just as developing revenue towards prepared to eat food are the main considerations that are pushing the development of global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market over the examination time span.

Further, rising accommodation and less season of delivery brought about by the food delivery organizations are likewise adding to the development of global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market in the coming years. Moreover, growing convenience caused by the online methods of payments as well as increasing number of discounts and offers provided by the major online delivery companies are also fueling the expansion of the business space.

Rising working populace because of high urbanization, industrialization, and migration particularly in the metropolitan areas is likewise energizing the business development throughout the next few years. Also, absence of time among the people to prepare their own food and eat it consistently is significantly provoking interest for the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market in the coming years. In addition, rising internet business area, developing individuals' reliance on cell phones to do their every day exercises, for example, shopping for food and for purchasing garments, food things over the snaps of a cell phones without truly visiting the spot, from anyplace across the globe are likewise setting out open doors for the market development in the coming years.

Further, rising instances of COVID 19 across the globe has caused closures of cafés, workplaces, bistros, organizations, production lines and others because of the transitory lockdowns forced by the public authority in the country, alongside the burden of movement boycotts, which is further setting out open doors for the development of Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market over the new occasions as individuals can't leave their homes and thus incline toward requesting food online.

Concerning provincial landscape, the global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market is categorized into India, Switzerland, Europe, Sweden, Canada, United States, Chile, Thailand, UAE, South UK, China, Indonesia, Columbia, Poland, China, Egypt, Australia, Netherlands, Malaysia, Germany, Belgium, USA, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Philippines, Chile, Nigeria, Sweden, Turkey, France, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Australia, and rest of the world.

Key Companies

Delivery Hero Holding

Foodpanda

Just Eat Holding

Takeaway

Grubhub

Domino's Pizza

Pizza Hut

Foodler

Deliveroo

Ubereats

McDonalds

Seamless

Subway

Snapfinger

Zomato

Olo

Yemeksepeti

Meituan

Go-Food

Swiggy

Eleme



Key Product Type

Delivery

Takeaway & Dine-in



Market by Application

Office Worker

Students

Others

Part II

Global Online Meal Kit Delivery Service Market 2021-2028:

Meal kits are very preferable choice for the customers that are not capable to order from foodservice or shop for groceries. Online Meal Kits Delivery Services include operation like deliver ingredients straight to the doorstep along with easy-to-follow recipes. Websites provide consumers with high quality images of foods with all kinds of flavor profiles and also enable them to adjust the time of delivery. A meal kit is a subscription for particular time that sends customers food ingredients and recipes for them to cook their own fresh meal at home. The services that involve delivery of pre-cooked meals are called as meal delivery services. The concept became very popular in past decade. Most of the companies in the Online Meal Kits Delivery Services industry expect their customers to subscribe to the services. The subscription includes predefined number of meals for fixed number of people. The meal kits being sent to the customers includes the choice of food preferred by customers at the beginning of subscription. The preference may include non-vegetarian or vegetarian food.

Global Online Meal Kits Delivery Service market has been experiencing a vigorous growth in past decade. The market growth escalated exponentially during the recent COVID-19 pandemic due to several regulatory imposed by government authorities. The increasing popularity and wide spread of personalization of the food and beverage industry has become the main factor responsible for such performance of the industry. The home made products are considered to be healthier as compared to the commercially prepared one. The rising awareness about the importance of homemade food and rise in the concerns regarding infections and diseases caused by contamination of food has been some of the key driving factors of the market. The rising urbanization across the developing regions, increasing number of people in middle class and upper middle class bracket and rise in the number of working women are some of the supplementary aspects thrusting the growth of the Online Meal Kits Delivery Services industry. Several beneficial features provided by these services such as consideration of meal preferences (chicken, seafood, veg), less time consuming, faster and convenient mode of cooking and ease of use of service are anticipated to propel the industry growth in future.

The Meal Kits Delivery Service industry is bifurcated on the basis of region and channel. Offline and online are two types of channels available in the global market. Specialty stores, grocery stores, hypermarkets and others are some of the types of offline channels for delivery of meal kit. South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are some of the dominant regions in the Meal Kits Delivery Service industry. The regional analysis of the global market states that the meal delivery service system is being accepted widely all over the world. Market entities such as Freshly Inc., HOME CHEF, Purple Carrot, Gobble, Marley Spoon Inc., Hungryroot, Hello FRESH, EveryPlate, Blue Apron, LLC, Green Chef Corporation, etc. are some of major players in the market today. The variety of recipes being offered by these market players is a main attraction for the customer base.

