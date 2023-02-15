U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Online footwear market size to grow by USD 34.03 billion; Driven by the rising popularity of digital payment systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online footwear market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.03 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 38.69 billion. APAC will account for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Footwear Market 2023-2027

Online footwear market - Five Forces
The global online footwear market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

Online footwear market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Online Footwear Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), end-user (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market will witness significant growth in the non-athletic footwear segment during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increasing fashion consciousness among consumers. In addition, the rise in the number of private label brands, the high demand for trendy non-athletic footwear from Generation Z and millennials, and the rise of e-commerce companies are fostering the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global online footwear market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online footwear market.

  • APAC will account for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the improving purchasing power of consumers, increasing spending on lifestyle products, and rapid urbanization.

Online footwear marketMarket Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the rising popularity of digital payment systems.

  • Online shopping offers various payment options such as credit cards, cash-on-delivery (COD), Internet banking accounts, demand drafts, and cash-on-order.

  • Customers can also rely on payment service providers such as PayPal to make payments without revealing their personal information.

  • Popular players such as Amazon, Google, MasterCard, and PayPal are investing heavily in digital payment technologies.

  • Mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay are becoming a standard feature on new smartphones.

  • The availability of such payment options is increasing the convenience of shopping for footwear online, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The advent of smart and customized footwear is the key trend in the market.

  • Vendors are offering customization and personalization options to diversify their product portfolios.

  • Some vendors are introducing smart footwear to attract customers engaged in athletic and fitness activities.

  • For instance, in January 2018, Under Armour launched UA HOVR Phantom Connected shoes that tracks, analyzes, and store virtual information about running metric.

  • Similarly, Nike introduced the NIKEiD for customized shoe designs to suit customer preferences.

  • Such developments among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge in the market.

  • Counterfeit products damage the reputation of major brands and create a considerable dent in their market shares.

  • These products use original brand names and are priced significantly lower than the original products.

  • Counterfeit products are made of poor-quality materials and can affect customers who have sensitive skin and are prone to allergies

  • The high influx of counterfeit products is leading to significant losses to legitimate companies.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online footwear market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online footwear market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online footwear market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online footwear market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online footwear market vendors

Online Footwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.89%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 34.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bata India Ltd., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., eBay Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Geox Spa, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH, Net Distribution Services Pvt. Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., PUMA SE, VALENTINO Spa, and VF Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global online footwear market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Non athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 adidas AG

  • 12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 Bata India Ltd.

  • 12.7 Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.8 eBay Inc.

  • 12.9 Fila Holdings Corp

  • 12.10 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Geox Spa

  • 12.12 Kohls Corp.

  • 12.13 New Balance Athletics Inc.

  • 12.14 Nike Inc.

  • 12.15 PUMA SE

  • 12.16 VALENTINO Spa

  • 12.17 VF Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

