Online footwear market size to grow by USD 34.03 billion; Driven by the rising popularity of digital payment systems - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online footwear market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.03 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 38.69 billion. APAC will account for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report
Online footwear market - Five Forces
The global online footwear market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!
Online footwear market – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global Online Footwear Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), end-user (men, women, and children), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market will witness significant growth in the non-athletic footwear segment during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increasing fashion consciousness among consumers. In addition, the rise in the number of private label brands, the high demand for trendy non-athletic footwear from Generation Z and millennials, and the rise of e-commerce companies are fostering the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global online footwear market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online footwear market.
APAC will account for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the improving purchasing power of consumers, increasing spending on lifestyle products, and rapid urbanization.
Online footwear market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The market is driven by the rising popularity of digital payment systems.
Online shopping offers various payment options such as credit cards, cash-on-delivery (COD), Internet banking accounts, demand drafts, and cash-on-order.
Customers can also rely on payment service providers such as PayPal to make payments without revealing their personal information.
Popular players such as Amazon, Google, MasterCard, and PayPal are investing heavily in digital payment technologies.
Mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay are becoming a standard feature on new smartphones.
The availability of such payment options is increasing the convenience of shopping for footwear online, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
Leading trends influencing the market
The advent of smart and customized footwear is the key trend in the market.
Vendors are offering customization and personalization options to diversify their product portfolios.
Some vendors are introducing smart footwear to attract customers engaged in athletic and fitness activities.
For instance, in January 2018, Under Armour launched UA HOVR Phantom Connected shoes that tracks, analyzes, and store virtual information about running metric.
Similarly, Nike introduced the NIKEiD for customized shoe designs to suit customer preferences.
Such developments among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
The presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge in the market.
Counterfeit products damage the reputation of major brands and create a considerable dent in their market shares.
These products use original brand names and are priced significantly lower than the original products.
Counterfeit products are made of poor-quality materials and can affect customers who have sensitive skin and are prone to allergies
The high influx of counterfeit products is leading to significant losses to legitimate companies.
Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this online footwear market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online footwear market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the online footwear market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the online footwear market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online footwear market vendors
Online Footwear Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
165
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.89%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 34.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.98
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 60%
Key countries
US, China, India, Indonesia, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bata India Ltd., Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., eBay Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Geox Spa, Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Michael Kors Switzerland GmbH, Net Distribution Services Pvt. Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., PUMA SE, VALENTINO Spa, and VF Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global online footwear market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Non athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 adidas AG
12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
12.5 Amazon.com Inc.
12.6 Bata India Ltd.
12.7 Clarks Reliance Footwear Pvt. Ltd.
12.8 eBay Inc.
12.9 Fila Holdings Corp
12.10 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
12.11 Geox Spa
12.12 Kohls Corp.
12.13 New Balance Athletics Inc.
12.14 Nike Inc.
12.15 PUMA SE
12.16 VALENTINO Spa
12.17 VF Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
