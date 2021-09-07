Online Furniture Market Records Growth Worth $ 84.26 bn during 2020-2024 with Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Emerging as Dominant Market Players | 17,000+ Technavio Reports.
The online furniture market is set to grow by USD 84.26 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 16% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, growth in the global real estate industry, and evolving home and living concepts will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, surging innovative product designs and growing mobile commerce and network marketing are prominent trends likely to influence the market growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, stringent government regulations on e-retailers and longer replacement cycle of products will hamper the market growth.
Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Furniture Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The online furniture market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the online furniture market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., eBay Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Kimball International Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Steinhoff International Holdings NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Online Furniture Market size
Online Furniture Market trends
Online Furniture Market industry analysis
Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist online furniture market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the online furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online furniture market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online furniture market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application placement
Online residential furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online commercial furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Amazon.com Inc.
American Signature, Inc.
Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
eBay Inc.
Herman Miller, Inc.
Inter IKEA Systems BV
Kimball International Inc.
Steelcase Inc.
Steinhoff International Holdings NV
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
