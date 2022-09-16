U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.00
    -35.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,742.00
    -232.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.50
    -122.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.60
    -14.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.34
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.80
    -9.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0050 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +1.38 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1354
    -0.0113 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4690
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,773.79
    -423.64 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.90
    -14.49 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.80
    -33.27 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Online Gambling Games Software Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.45% to Hit USD 165.34 Billion by 2030– Leading Companies, Industry Trends and Share Analysis, Potential Application, and Future Opportunities - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·4 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Geographically, Europe is forecasted to lead the Online Gambling Games Software market. During the forecast period, a sport betting is likely to rule the industry.

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Online Gambling Games Software Market will achieve an estimated market value of USD 165.34 Billion with an expected CAGR of 12.45% during 2022-2030.

The opportunity to earn higher returns and extreme convenience drives the global online gambling game software market. Players receive a lucrative bonus while registering for online gambling games that attract customer traffic. The online gambling games platform provides lucky spins to allow users to try their luck and earn rewards. Bonuses earned can be beneficial for players to win huge returns on low-stake investments. Online gambling games platform provides complete privacy and a peaceful environment to strategize that maximizes the win percentage.

The rate of return is comparatively higher in online gambling games due to the elimination of infrastructure and workers. Small bets can provide huge rewards which significantly boosts the global gambling games software market.

Furthermore, simplified payment procedures serve as a crucial factor for the growth of the global market. The online gambling games software market can be classified into sports betting, poker, online lottery, online casino and Esports betting types of game. Sports Betting has gained immense popularity due to huge rewards and entertainment. The availability of online gambling software eases the process of sports betting and makes it lucrative for making stakes. Advanced technology development along with wide mobile access will immensely boost the global online gambling games software market.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2820

 Global Online Gambling Games Software Market Scope:

Metrics

Details

Study Period

2022-2030

Market Size in 2030

USD 165.34 Billion

Segment Covered

Type, By Application, By Region,

By Type

online casino, sports betting, e-sports betting, online lottery, poker, others

By Application Covered

desktop, mobile, others

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America

Key Players Profiled

Kindred Group PLC, The Flutter Entertainment PLC, Entain PLC, and Bet365

The availability of lower stake rates makes online gambling games more attractive and expands the consumer base. The presence of many sports betting online platforms will grow demand for the online gambling games software market. Online gambling software provides the availability of budget-friendly gambling games with minimum investment and high returns. There are multiple payment modes available which increase demand for the global market. In the era of digital transformation, online gambling games get immense promotion opportunities to expand their market reach globally.

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. Vax.ai collaborated with scientific games in March 2020 to render an enriched artificial intelligence-based user experience through online gambling game software. Watch and Bet was launched by Kindred group on April 2021 to allow real-time watch and betting options to users. Grand Traverse band collaborated with William Hill to offer bettors with seamless betting experience while expanding the global online gambling software market. “Gambling Responsible America” was launched by Entain in July 2021 to guide the customers with expertized gambling resources to help them attain professional gambling education. The implementation of the latest technology and widespread utilization of mobile technology will significantly drive global market growth.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2820

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by North America during 2022-2030. The utilization of advanced technology and developments made in the online games segment will significantly drive regional market growth. The regulations and rules imposed by the government to expand the online games segment will benefit the online gambling game software market. Huge investments are being made by virtual gaming firms to enhance user experience

Important Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. Classification of Online Gambling Game Software Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
5. Classification of Online Gambling Game Software Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
6. Classification of Online Gambling Game Software Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
9. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/2820


Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is taking over Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC’s German unit, including stakes in three oil refineries, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government reacts to the unprecedented energy crisis sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $

  • What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

    The rail industry narrowly avoided a crippling labor strike, but the agreement is only temporary.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • China’s plunging energy imports confound expectations

    A revival would cause problems—and not just for Europe

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • Peloton, Lululemon infringed on DISH network patents, judge decides

    A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has sided with DISH Network in a case alleging that Peloton, iFit, and Lululemon’s Mirror infringed on patents.

  • How to Retire Comfortably at 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • Stocks trend lower, oil markets set for first quarterly loss in two years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo looks at market movements an hour ahead of today's closing bell, in addition to the sector action and crude oil prices.

  • FedEx Tumbles After Pulling Annual Earnings Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. withdrew its earnings forecast on worsening business conditions, dragging the broader market down in a potentially worrying sign for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefie

  • Adobe Shrugs Off Sticker Shock From $20 Billion Deal for Figma

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Systems Inc. spent $20 billion on its biggest acquisition ever of design software maker Figma Inc. to win the exact kind of consumers and small businesses the company has struggled to reach in recent years.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin

  • From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

    Scotts ramped up production during the pandemic, then consumers shifted and retailers slashed orders, leaving a pile of inventory. It’s now trying to dig its way out.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Class action lawsuit against Zillow, Microsoft hinges on browser tracking activity

    Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ZG) are being accused of wiretapping, according to a class action lawsuit filed Monday by two visitors to Zillow's website. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington, alleges that Zillow, a Seattle-based online real estate platform, used a third-party tool from Redmond-based software maker Microsoft to track detailed behaviors of website visitors. While sites and platforms like Facebook and Google use users' location and browsing data to track activity, the suit says that because neither Zillow nor Microsoft received consent to do so, it was illegal.

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • Oil Falls With Global Demand Concerns Coming to the Fore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell with demand concerns at the fore as the US Department of Energy walked back expectations of its plan to restock petroleum reserves and China considered allowing more fuel exports.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow After

  • [video]VIDEO: Here's What the August Retail Sales Numbers Mean for These 4 Stocks

    Chris Versace discusses the latest retail sales release and its impact on the portfolio, explains AAP's three recent trades and much more!.

  • France’s EDF Takes $29 Billion Hit Over Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors

    The announcement is a sign of the turmoil at one of Europe’s most important electricity producers as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural gas supplies.

  • Adobe Stock Falls On Mixed Quarterly Report, $20 Billion Acquisition

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe posted mixed quarterly results and announced a $20 billion acquisition.