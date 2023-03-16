U.S. markets closed

Online Gambling Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $133.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.01%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online gambling market size reached US$ 79.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 133.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.01% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • 888 Holdings PLC

  • Bet365 Group Ltd.

  • Betsson AB

  • Cherry Spelgladje AB

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • Galaxy Entertainment Group

  • GVC Holdings Plc

  • Intralot S.A.

  • Kindred Group Plc

  • LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

  • MGM Resorts International

Online gambling, or virtual gambling, refers to betting on casino or sports-based activities over the internet. In comparison to in-person gambling, online gambling does not involve physical interaction of players and all the sessions are moderated by computer programs.

Players can virtually play various games, such as sports betting, blackjack, poker, roulette and slot machines. They can download gambling software on their personal computers or can play through a website. Online gambling offers various benefits, such as cashless transactions, accessibility through any electronic device, customizable budget and real-time gambling experience for the players.

Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing penetration of the internet across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, legalization and cultural approval of online betting in various developed countries are also providing a boost to the market growth.

Online sports companies are also attaining high-profile sponsorships with various football and racing clubs, which helps attract new users. In line with this, convenient access to online casinos that can be used through mobile phones is also creating a positive impact on the online gambling industry.

Various technological advancements, such as the development of virtual reality (VR) and blockchain tools, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These technologies aid in maintaining the transparency of gambling activities and provide an immersive experience to the player. Other factors, including increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the advent of bitcoin gambling, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global online gambling market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global online gambling market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global online gambling market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online gambling market?
5. What is the breakup of the global online gambling market based on the game type?
6. What is the breakup of the global online gambling market based on the device?
7. What are the key regions in the global online gambling market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global online gambling market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Online Gambling Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Game Type
6.1 Sports Betting
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Football
6.1.2.2 Horse Racing
6.1.2.3 E-Sports
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Casino
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Live Casino
6.2.2.2 Baccarat
6.2.2.3 Blackjack
6.2.2.4 Poker
6.2.2.5 Slots
6.2.2.6 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Device
7.1 Desktop
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mobile
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Indicators

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hyxlw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-gambling-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-133-9-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-9-01-301773327.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

