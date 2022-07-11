U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,854.43
    -44.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,173.84
    -164.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.60
    -262.71 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.01
    -37.36 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -0.97 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3600
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,019.17
    -835.83 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.74
    -2.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Online Gambling Market Size to Achieve USD 172 Billion by 2030 growing at 11.6% CAGR due to the Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Globally - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Online Gambling Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Online Gambling Market Size is expected to reach a market value of around USD 172 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast timeframe, as reported by Acumen Research & Consulting

Online gambling has become one of the world's fastest-growing sectors in the past 20 years. Every day, millions of people gamble on various platforms. As a result, the revenue generated by these websites is massive, increasing the global online gambling market value. Online gambling which is also known as internet gambling or e-gambling is witnessing a massive demand on account of the growing mobile gambling applications.

Online gambling has changed the industry landscape owing to the rising number of existing as well as new gamblers shifting towards online platforms. The ease of access, convenience, and corporate sponsorship are just a few of the factors that have shifted the focus of gamblers from offline gambling to online gambling. This factor is also expected to boost the worldwide online gambling market growth.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3000

Report Coverage:

Market

Online Gambling Market

Market Size 2021

USD 65 Billion

Market Forecast 2030

USD 172 Billion

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

11.6%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Device, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

888 Holdings PLC, Bet365, Betsson AB, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Sky Betting and Gaming, The Stars Group Inc., and William Hill.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Online Gambling Market Value

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market, as consumers turned more to the online platform during lockdowns to overcome their financial, psychological, and social crises. Because of the lockdown measures and work-from-home culture, it was one of the industries that thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, the various countries' and governments' lockdown and social distancing regulations have had an impact on land-based casino operations. As a result, regular traditional gamblers shifted their focus towards online gambling, which again fueled the market demand during the COVID-19 period.

Global Online Gambling Market Growth Aspects

Increasing penetration of Smartphone’s will fuel the global online gambling market share

Mobile gambling is becoming increasingly popular around the world. Although it is constrained alongside online gambling in some states, the mobile gambling market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to gambling regulators, mobile gambling is frequently conducted by younger individuals, who are more susceptible to addiction. Sports betting is the most common form of mobile gambling; despite its association with gambling-related harm, live-action betting is aggressively marketed on mobile gambling applications in areas where betting regulation is more permissive. The introduction of payment options such as Apple Pay, Pay by Phone, and others have made a significant difference. Their withdrawal and deposit times are much shorter. Furthermore, various statistics show that mobile casinos grew in popularity during the lockdown. In some countries, the increase was nearly 100%.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/online-gambling-market

Sports betting will generate the biggest online gambling market revenue in the coming years

According to our sports betting industry analysis, the market is expected to reach around USD 139 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 10% between 2021 and 2028. Some of the online gambling market trends include increased connected device penetration and varying regulatory scenarios for the overall gambling industry. Additionally, the introduction of 5G networks, as well as the growing application of artificial intelligence and block chain technologies in the sports betting industry, is expected to generate a variety of growth opportunities over the forecast years. Furthermore, the rising popularity of sports betting gambling on games such as football, cricket, and easy understanding of these gambling among millennials are some of the leading aspects driving the market growth.

Online Gambling Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three sections: type, device, and region. The market is divided into five types: casinos, bingo, poker, sports betting, and others. Based on our analysis, the sports betting segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecasted timeframe from 2022 to 2030. On the other hand, the online casino segment will achieve a substantial share in the coming years.

Furthermore, the device segment is split into desktop, mobile, and others. The desktop segment generated a significant online gambling market share in 2021, owing to the larger screens and easy visibility to enjoy their betting events. However, mobile gambling will grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing global penetration of Smartphone’s and their ease of access to online gambling apps.

Online Gambling Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global online gambling market. Among all the regions, the Europe region leads the online gambling market with the majority of the share during the forecast timeframe. This could be attributed to the growing sports industry, the presence of leading players, and the ease of regulations.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to attain the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. This is ascribed to the increasing number of Smartphone users in countries such as China and India. Additionally, rapid urbanization, increasing internet penetration, and increasing adoption of crypto currency in online gambling are some of the factors that are supporting the Asia-Pacific online gambling market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3000

Online Gambling Market Players

Some key online gambling companies covered in the industry include 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365, Betsson AB, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Sky Betting and Gaming, The Stars Group Inc., and William Hill.

Browse More Research Topic on ICT Sector:

The Global Social Media Management Market accounted for USD 11,650 Million in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 24% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Sports Betting Market Size accounted for USD 65.29 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 139.41 Billion by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Esports Market accounted for USD 1,215.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7,131.8 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Uber leak shows past underhanded practices, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down new reports over Uber's unsavory practices in the past and what that means for the stock today.

  • No fries till autumn at some of McDonald's Russian successor restaurants

    Excitement was on the menu when former McDonald's restaurants reopened in Russia last month under new management and branding, but the successor to the golden-arched throne has a problem: a shortage of French fries. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. The new ownership, however, now faces problems securing supplies of potatoes, blaming a poor harvest in Russia and difficulty in importing potatoes due to supply chain disruptions.

  • Two Las Vegas Strip Casino Leaders Get Some  Bad News

    Covid crushed the travel business and few cities took a bigger hit than Las Vegas. The reopening of Sin City was a slow process, with the two biggest Las Vegas Strip players -- Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International -- opening their properties in phases. Las Vegas was open, but it was a muted open, where major resort casinos remained closed and the ones that were open hosted much smaller crowds than they normally would have.

  • Twitter v. Musk: Tesla CEO to fight case in court that 'does not defer to billionaires'

    Elon Musk could have a particularly hard time fighting Twitter in Delaware Chancery Court.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Casino Stocks Plunge As Macau Shuts All Casinos To Curb COVID-19 Spread

    The government of Macau has ordered to close shutters on all of its casinos and other commercial establishments in an effort to curb the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak. The world’s biggest gambling hub has ordered to close more than thirty casinos. All industrial and commercial ventures will remain closed for one week from the midnight of July 11 to the midnight of July 18. Macau has recorded around 1,500 COVID-19 infections since mid-June, Reuters reported. The casino industry accounts for

  • Elon Musk dealt ‘a huge psychological blow’ to Twitter: Analyst

    TECHnalysis Research President and Chief Analyst Bob O'Donnell speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulling out of the Twitter takeover deal and what that means for the stock.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.

  • Twitter Lawyers Call Musk’s Deal Termination ‘Wrongful’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s lawyers called Elon Musk’s termination of his $44 billion buyout agreement “invalid and wrongful” in a letter to the billionaire’s attorneys, a preliminary step by the social network in the looming legal battle over the deal.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Ove

  • Twitter hits back at Musk, says no deal obligations breached

    In a letter sent to Musk, dated Sunday and filed with regulators on Monday, Twitter said it had not breached its obligations under the merger agreement as indicated by Musk on Friday for looking to end the deal. "Twitter demands that Mr. Musk and the other Musk Parties comply with their obligations under the Agreement, including their obligations to use their respective reasonable best efforts to consummate and make effective the transactions contemplated by the Agreement," the letter said. The company has planned to sue Musk to force him to complete the deal, a threat he laughed off on Monday, when he sent a series of tweets joking about Twitter and its threat to enforce the agreement in court.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • Why C3.ai Crashed 42% in the First Half of 2022

    The artificial intelligence provider for enterprise customers sometimes seems to work at cross purposes to its goals.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Colorado has received nearly 750 complaints about paid sick leave law violations

    Southwest Airlines, fighting the $1.33 million fine it faces for violations of the Colorado sick leave law, is an outlier in how the state has handled compliance.

  • Why cruises are the cheapest way to travel this summer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Dave Briggs review preferences on travel plans as cruise ships prove to be cheaper than flights amid surging COVID cases.

  • Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal abruptly departs, new Old Navy CEO tapped

    Gap Inc. announced Monday that CEO Sonia Syngal is abruptly stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Syngal has been Gap Inc.'s CEO since early 2020 and a veteran of the company since 2004, holding executive roles with the Gap brand and later as CEO of Old Navy for four years leading up to her role helming the San Francisco retailer's 100,000 employees and worldwide brand. Executive board chairman Bob Martin, a former Walmart and Dillard's executive who has sat on Gap Inc.'s board since 2002, will serve as the retailer's interim CEO while a search is under way for a longer-standing replacement.