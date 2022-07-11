Online Gambling Market Size to Achieve USD 172 Billion by 2030 growing at 11.6% CAGR due to the Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones Globally - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Online Gambling Market Size is expected to reach a market value of around USD 172 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast timeframe, as reported by Acumen Research & Consulting



Online gambling has become one of the world's fastest-growing sectors in the past 20 years. Every day, millions of people gamble on various platforms. As a result, the revenue generated by these websites is massive, increasing the global online gambling market value. Online gambling which is also known as internet gambling or e-gambling is witnessing a massive demand on account of the growing mobile gambling applications.

Online gambling has changed the industry landscape owing to the rising number of existing as well as new gamblers shifting towards online platforms. The ease of access, convenience, and corporate sponsorship are just a few of the factors that have shifted the focus of gamblers from offline gambling to online gambling. This factor is also expected to boost the worldwide online gambling market growth.

Report Coverage:

Market Online Gambling Market Market Size 2021 USD 65 Billion Market Forecast 2030 USD 172 Billion CAGR During 2022 - 2030 11.6% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Device, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365, Betsson AB, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Sky Betting and Gaming, The Stars Group Inc., and William Hill. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Online Gambling Market Value

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market, as consumers turned more to the online platform during lockdowns to overcome their financial, psychological, and social crises. Because of the lockdown measures and work-from-home culture, it was one of the industries that thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, the various countries' and governments' lockdown and social distancing regulations have had an impact on land-based casino operations. As a result, regular traditional gamblers shifted their focus towards online gambling, which again fueled the market demand during the COVID-19 period.

Global Online Gambling Market Growth Aspects

Increasing penetration of Smartphone’s will fuel the global online gambling market share

Mobile gambling is becoming increasingly popular around the world. Although it is constrained alongside online gambling in some states, the mobile gambling market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to gambling regulators, mobile gambling is frequently conducted by younger individuals, who are more susceptible to addiction. Sports betting is the most common form of mobile gambling; despite its association with gambling-related harm, live-action betting is aggressively marketed on mobile gambling applications in areas where betting regulation is more permissive. The introduction of payment options such as Apple Pay, Pay by Phone, and others have made a significant difference. Their withdrawal and deposit times are much shorter. Furthermore, various statistics show that mobile casinos grew in popularity during the lockdown. In some countries, the increase was nearly 100%.

Sports betting will generate the biggest online gambling market revenue in the coming years

According to our sports betting industry analysis, the market is expected to reach around USD 139 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 10% between 2021 and 2028. Some of the online gambling market trends include increased connected device penetration and varying regulatory scenarios for the overall gambling industry. Additionally, the introduction of 5G networks, as well as the growing application of artificial intelligence and block chain technologies in the sports betting industry, is expected to generate a variety of growth opportunities over the forecast years. Furthermore, the rising popularity of sports betting gambling on games such as football, cricket, and easy understanding of these gambling among millennials are some of the leading aspects driving the market growth.

Online Gambling Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three sections: type, device, and region. The market is divided into five types: casinos, bingo, poker, sports betting, and others. Based on our analysis, the sports betting segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecasted timeframe from 2022 to 2030. On the other hand, the online casino segment will achieve a substantial share in the coming years.

Furthermore, the device segment is split into desktop, mobile, and others. The desktop segment generated a significant online gambling market share in 2021, owing to the larger screens and easy visibility to enjoy their betting events. However, mobile gambling will grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing global penetration of Smartphone’s and their ease of access to online gambling apps.

Online Gambling Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global online gambling market. Among all the regions, the Europe region leads the online gambling market with the majority of the share during the forecast timeframe. This could be attributed to the growing sports industry, the presence of leading players, and the ease of regulations.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to attain the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. This is ascribed to the increasing number of Smartphone users in countries such as China and India. Additionally, rapid urbanization, increasing internet penetration, and increasing adoption of crypto currency in online gambling are some of the factors that are supporting the Asia-Pacific online gambling market.

Online Gambling Market Players

Some key online gambling companies covered in the industry include 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365, Betsson AB, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC, Sky Betting and Gaming, The Stars Group Inc., and William Hill.

