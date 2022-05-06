U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

Online Gambling Market Size to Grow by USD 142.38 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market report offering titled "Online Gambling Market by Type, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" is added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the online gambling market's potential growth to increase by USD 142.38 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The growing demand for mobile gambling is notably driving the online gambling market growth, although factors such as growing online data security issues may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Gambling Market by Type, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the CAGR and YOY growth analysis, Read our Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The online gambling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The online gambling market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group a.s., Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Sportech Plc, The Betway Group, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill Plc, and Winamax. Companies are engaging in launching innovative products and solutions to cater the evolving end-user requirements. For instance, corporate.888.com offers online gambling that includes online gaming services such as casino and games, poker, bingo and sport. The company also focuses on developing its business to customer business across all four product verticals in the gambling industry namely Casino, Sport, Poker and Bingo.

Download Sample Report Copy Right here to ensure you have access to all industry-focused vendor strategies and their product offerings.

Market Segmentation Highlights

  • By Device, the market is classified as Desktop and Mobile. The online gambling market share growth by the desktop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The desktop segment in the global online gambling market is likely to experience stagnant growth during the forecast period. Desktops have become traditional devices and are largely being replaced by mobile devices.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for online gambling in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the number of mobile application platforms will facilitate the online gambling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Report Sample to know more about each segment

Related Reports:

Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gambling Market in UK by Platform and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Gambling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 142.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.82

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group a.s., Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Sportech Plc, The Betway Group, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill Plc, and Winamax

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 888 Holdings Plc

  • 11.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.

  • 11.5 Betsson AB

  • 11.6 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • 11.7 Entain Plc

  • 11.8 Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • 11.9 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

  • 11.10 INTRALOT SA

  • 11.11 MGM Resorts International

  • 11.12 William Hill Plc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-gambling-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-142-38-billion--37-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301539695.html

SOURCE Technavio

