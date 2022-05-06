Online Gambling Market Size to Grow by USD 142.38 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market report offering titled " Online Gambling Market by Type, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " is added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the online gambling market's potential growth to increase by USD 142.38 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The growing demand for mobile gambling is notably driving the online gambling market growth, although factors such as growing online data security issues may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Gambling Market by Type, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the CAGR and YOY growth analysis, Read our Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The online gambling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The online gambling market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group a.s., Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Sportech Plc, The Betway Group, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill Plc, and Winamax. Companies are engaging in launching innovative products and solutions to cater the evolving end-user requirements. For instance, corporate.888.com offers online gambling that includes online gaming services such as casino and games, poker, bingo and sport. The company also focuses on developing its business to customer business across all four product verticals in the gambling industry namely Casino, Sport, Poker and Bingo.

Story continues

Download Sample Report Copy Right here to ensure you have access to all industry-focused vendor strategies and their product offerings.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Device, the market is classified as Desktop and Mobile. The online gambling market share growth by the desktop segment will be significant during the forecast period. The desktop segment in the global online gambling market is likely to experience stagnant growth during the forecast period. Desktops have become traditional devices and are largely being replaced by mobile devices.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for online gambling in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the number of mobile application platforms will facilitate the online gambling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Report Sample to know more about each segment

Related Reports:

Casinos and Gambling Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gambling Market in UK by Platform and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 142.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.82 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group a.s., Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Sportech Plc, The Betway Group, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill Plc, and Winamax Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Device

5.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 888 Holdings Plc

11.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.

11.5 Betsson AB

11.6 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

11.7 Entain Plc

11.8 Flutter Entertainment Plc

11.9 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

11.10 INTRALOT SA

11.11 MGM Resorts International

11.12 William Hill Plc

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-gambling-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-142-38-billion--37-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301539695.html

SOURCE Technavio