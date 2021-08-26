Online Gambling Market size to increase by $ 114.21 Bn during 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gambling market size is expected to increase by USD 114.21 billion during 2020-2024, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The online gambling market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the freemium model.
Technavio analyzes the market by type (lottery, betting, and casino), device (desktop and mobile), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The introduction of bitcoin gambling is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online gambling market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online gambling market covers the following areas:
Online Gambling Market Sizing
Online Gambling Market Forecast
Online Gambling Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
888 Holdings Plc
bet365 Group
Betsson Ab
Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
Flutter Entertainment Plc
GVC Holdings Plc
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
INTRALOT SA
MGM Resorts International
William Hill Plc
Global Casinos and Gambling Market - Global casinos and gambling market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Casino Gaming Market - Global casino gaming market is segmented by type (land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type placement
Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Device
Market segments
Comparison by Device placement
Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
888 Holdings Plc
bet365 Group
Betsson Ab
Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
Flutter Entertainment Plc
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
GVC Holdings Plc
INTRALOT SA
MGM Resorts International
William Hill Plc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
