Online Gambling Market size to increase by $ 114.21 Bn during 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gambling market size is expected to increase by USD 114.21 billion during 2020-2024, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Gambling Market by Type, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The online gambling market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of the freemium model.

Technavio analyzes the market by type (lottery, betting, and casino), device (desktop and mobile), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The introduction of bitcoin gambling is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online gambling market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online gambling market covers the following areas:

Online Gambling Market Sizing

Online Gambling Market Forecast

Online Gambling Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

888 Holdings Plc

bet365 Group

Betsson Ab

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

GVC Holdings Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

INTRALOT SA

MGM Resorts International

William Hill Plc

Global Casinos and Gambling Market - Global casinos and gambling market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Casino Gaming Market - Global casino gaming market is segmented by type (land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device placement

Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

