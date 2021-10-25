U.S. markets open in 8 hours 13 minutes

Online Gambling Software Market to Hit USD 158.20 Billion by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Smartphones to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Players Profiled in Online Gambling Software Market Report Are: Entain plc (GVC Holdings Plc.) (Douglas, Isle of Man), Kindred Group Plc. (Valletta, Malta), William Hill Plc. (London, U.K.), StarsGroup.com (Ontario, Canada), Flutter Entertainment Plc. (Dublin, Ireland), Betsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden), Bet365 Group (Stoke-on-Trent, U.K.), LeoVegas AB (Stockholm, Sweden), 888 Holdings PLC (Gibraltar), BetAmerica (California,U.S.)

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online gambling software market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 158.20 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 11.4% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Online Gambling Software Market,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market size stood at USD 66.72 billion in 2020.

The increasing demand for smartphones, advancements in internet technology, and rising spending power of users are a few of the factors that contribute towards the market growth of digital gambling. The online gambling software providers are heavily investing and partnering in advanced technologies to enhance the customer experience, which will boost the interest of players. For instance, In September 2020, William Hill Plc. made a partnership with CBS Sports. After their collaboration, the company announced the launch of a wide range of digital content. Few of their offerings for sports bettors and fans are free-to-play games, video programming, and editorial content of William Hill across the CBS Sports Digital landscape.

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of the coronavirus has affected the global economy adversely. Due to lockdown, land-based gambling arenas were affected severely. The restrictions on public transportation, tourism, and public gatherings, impacted the off-line gambling industry. However, it helped in the dramatic rise in the demand for internet-based gambling. The temporary closure of colleges and the increasing adoption of work from home policies are expected to drive the market. For instance, according to a report published by AlphaBeta Australia, Australia experienced a 67% increase in online betting in April 2020.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Online Gambling Software Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/online-gambling-software-market-106151

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Entain plc (GVC Holdings Plc.) (Douglas, Isle of Man)

  • Kindred Group Plc. (Valletta, Malta)

  • William Hill Plc. (London, U.K.)

  • StarsGroup.com (Ontario, Canada)

  • Flutter Entertainment Plc. (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Betsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Bet365 Group (Stoke-on-Trent, U.K.)

  • LeoVegas AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • 888 Holdings PLC (Gibraltar)

  • BetAmerica (California,U.S.)

Online Gambling Software Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

11.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 158.20 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 66.72 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

Type; Device; and Regional;

Growth Drivers

Ease of Online Payment to Drive Online gambling software Market Growth

Europe to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prominent Players



Pitfalls & Challenges

Rising Adverse Impacts on Mental Health and Bans on Online Gambling May Impede Market Growth


Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/online-gambling-software-market-106151

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is divided into sports betting, casinos, poker, lottery, bingo, and others. By devices, it is fragmented into desktop, mobile, and others.

  • Based on type, the lottery segment held a market share of 15.1% in 2020. This is attributable to increasing interest in draw-based games among players.

Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of various factors such as the key drivers and restraints that are likely to impact the market growth in upcoming years. The report also provides insights of different regions that are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborations to contribute to the market growth.

Driving Factor

Ease of Online Payment to Drive Online gambling software Market Growth

The increasing adoption of digital payments has made it easier for users and online gambling players. Moreover, using online methods of payment facilities offer a secure and safe mode of transaction, which is boosting this market; therefore, companies are trying to come up with efficient payment methods to attract more games. For instance, in January 2021, William Hill Plc partnered with Chippewa Indians and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa to develop its own online and mobile casino app and sportsbook. The app also promises to offer a secure and quick registration process and a wide selection of options to withdraw and deposit funds.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/online-gambling-software-market-106151

Regional Insights

Europe to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prominent Players

Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent market players. Additionally, the rich sports history of Europe and the widespread presence of sports-obsessed fans in the region are together propelling the regional market. The region’s market stood at USD 30.92 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to showcase significant online gambling software market share in upcoming years, owing to the increasing digitalization in the region. Moreover, in the U.S., three states, namely, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, have gambling regulations, which are driving sportsbook and betting apps demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Application Launches to Strengthen their Market Prospects

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships, and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects. Below is the industry development:

  • December 2020 – GVC Holdings Plc. partnered with MGM Resorts International to launch an online BetMGM Casino in Pennsylvania. The company offers 140 types of online gambling games for android and iOS users.

Quick Buy - Online Gambling Software Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106151

Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Online Gambling Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

  • Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Fucntion (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Re-insurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

You can also contact us/follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-online-gambling-software-market-10607


