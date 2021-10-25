Online Gambling Software Market to Hit USD 158.20 Billion by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Smartphones to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™
Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online gambling software market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 158.20 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 11.4% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Online Gambling Software Market,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market size stood at USD 66.72 billion in 2020.
The increasing demand for smartphones, advancements in internet technology, and rising spending power of users are a few of the factors that contribute towards the market growth of digital gambling. The online gambling software providers are heavily investing and partnering in advanced technologies to enhance the customer experience, which will boost the interest of players. For instance, In September 2020, William Hill Plc. made a partnership with CBS Sports. After their collaboration, the company announced the launch of a wide range of digital content. Few of their offerings for sports bettors and fans are free-to-play games, video programming, and editorial content of William Hill across the CBS Sports Digital landscape.
COVID-19 Impact
The outbreak of the coronavirus has affected the global economy adversely. Due to lockdown, land-based gambling arenas were affected severely. The restrictions on public transportation, tourism, and public gatherings, impacted the off-line gambling industry. However, it helped in the dramatic rise in the demand for internet-based gambling. The temporary closure of colleges and the increasing adoption of work from home policies are expected to drive the market. For instance, according to a report published by AlphaBeta Australia, Australia experienced a 67% increase in online betting in April 2020.
