Online Grocery Delivery Services Market to Grow Over $630 Billion During 2020-2024 | 55% Growth to Originate From APAC | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 631.84 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online grocery delivery services market to register a CAGR of almost 29%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Grocery Delivery Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the increased adoption of e-commerce platforms and the growing popularity of fast delivery services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online grocery delivery services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the online grocery delivery services market in the internet and direct marketing retail industry include Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., J Sainsbury Plc, JD.com Inc., Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Inc., Target Corp., and Walmart Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Online Grocery Delivery Services Market size

  • Online Grocery Delivery Services Market trends

  • Online Grocery Delivery Services Market industry analysis

The rapid growth in m-commerce is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, huge competition from offline retail stores may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online grocery delivery services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Online Hyperlocal Services Market - Global online hyperlocal services market is segmented by End-user (Individual Users and Commercial Users), Service (Online Logistics Services, Online Food Ordering Services, Online Grocery Delivery Services, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Retail Market in Thailand - Retail market in Thailand is segmented by product (grocery, apparel and footwear, BPC, home and garden, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online grocery delivery services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online grocery delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online grocery delivery services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online grocery delivery services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Individuals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Albertsons Companies Inc.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • J Sainsbury Plc

  • JD.com Inc.

  • Ocado Group Plc

  • Rakuten Inc.

  • Target Corp.

  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/online-grocery-delivery-services-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-grocery-delivery-services-market-to-grow-over-630-billion-during-2020-2024--55-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301361988.html

SOURCE Technavio

