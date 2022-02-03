U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market to Grow by USD 800 billion | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest online grocery delivery services market report by Technavio infers that the increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 800.00 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Grocery Delivery Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The online grocery delivery services market covers the following areas:

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Sizing
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Forecast
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc., among others., are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End-user:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rising income level, westernization of buying habits, and rising awareness about online grocery shopping. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Online Grocery Delivery Services Market

  • Market Driver:

The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms are some of the key factors driving the growth of the online grocery delivery services market. The growing internet penetration globally has enabled consumers to gain access to online retail platforms and promoted the omnichannel model of shopping. This, in turn, has increased the popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms. The high availability of labor and low labor cost are other factors that have fueled the growth of e-commerce in developing regions.

  • Market Trend:

The demand for functional foods and beverages is growing rapidly among consumers worldwide. This rising need for and aspiration of customers regarding functional food is further driving its demand across the world. As functional foods and beverages are not readily available in brick-and-mortar stores, consumers buy them online. Vendors of functional foods and beverages market their products with the help of effective labeling and product formulation.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Online Grocery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Retail Marketing Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.25%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 800.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

23.29

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key consumer countries

China, UK, US, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Albertsons Companies Inc., ALDI Inc. , Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Brandless Inc., Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Maplebear Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, METRO Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd. ,Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Stop & Shop Supermarket LLC, Walmart Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-grocery-delivery-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-800-billion--technavio-301474648.html

SOURCE Technavio

