Online Grocery Delivery Services Market to Grow by USD 800 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest online grocery delivery services market report by Technavio infers that the increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 800.00 billion from 2020 to 2025.

The online grocery delivery services market covers the following areas:

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Sizing

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Forecast

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc., among others., are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the rising income level, westernization of buying habits, and rising awareness about online grocery shopping. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Online Grocery Delivery Services Market

Market Driver:

The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms are some of the key factors driving the growth of the online grocery delivery services market. The growing internet penetration globally has enabled consumers to gain access to online retail platforms and promoted the omnichannel model of shopping. This, in turn, has increased the popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms. The high availability of labor and low labor cost are other factors that have fueled the growth of e-commerce in developing regions.

Market Trend:

The demand for functional foods and beverages is growing rapidly among consumers worldwide. This rising need for and aspiration of customers regarding functional food is further driving its demand across the world. As functional foods and beverages are not readily available in brick-and-mortar stores, consumers buy them online. Vendors of functional foods and beverages market their products with the help of effective labeling and product formulation.

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 800.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, UK, US, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., ALDI Inc. , Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Brandless Inc., Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Maplebear Inc., Marks and Spencer Plc, METRO Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd. ,Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Stop & Shop Supermarket LLC, Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

