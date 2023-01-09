Online grocery delivery services market size to grow by USD 652.45 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global online grocery delivery services market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market, which covers the revenue generated by companies providing retail services primarily on the Internet through mail orders, door-to-door retailers, and TV home shopping retailers. The global online grocery delivery services market size is estimated to increase by USD 652.45 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.43%.

Global Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2023-2027

Global online grocery delivery services market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Albertsons Companies Inc. - The company offers online grocery delivery services for categories such as beverages, bakery, dairy, deli, frozen foods, and meat.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online grocery delivery services for categories such as baby food, fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and canned goods.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers online grocery delivery services for canned foods, breakfast cereals, and baking nuts.

Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers online grocery delivery services for vegetables, fruits, dairy, instant food, and health drinks.

Vendor landscape -

The global online grocery delivery services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online grocery delivery services in the market are Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brandless Inc., Carrefour SA, Coles Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., HOFER KG, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Maplebear Inc., METRO Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd., Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Stop and Shop Supermarket LLC, and Walmart Inc. and others.

Key vendors are implementing various strategies such as M&A, collaborations, and partnerships to enhance the growth of the market. Regional and local vendors and emerging startups pose a threat to global vendors. Therefore, they need to invest in constant service innovations and ensure easy and convenient service delivery to sustain themselves in the market.

Global online grocery delivery services market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global online grocery delivery services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (individuals and others) and product (non-food products and food products).

The individual segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for convenient shopping platforms, especially by millennials and baby boomers.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online grocery delivery services market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online grocery delivery services market.

APAC is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising income level, westernization, and rising awareness about online grocery shopping. Moreover, various CPG manufacturers have launched low-priced products in the region, which has propelled the demand for CPG products through online and offline channels. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global online grocery delivery services market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rapid growth in m-commerce is driving market growth. This growth is mainly attributed to the rise in the penetration of smartphones across the world. E-commerce and online retail players such as Amazon.com operate through both e-commerce and m-commerce channels. Asia offers significant growth opportunities to online retailers due to the increasing demand for m-commerce. Many people In developing countries rely solely on smartphones for internet access. Thus, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Growth in demand for functional foods and beverages is a key trend in the market. The demand for functional foods and beverages is growing rapidly among consumers worldwide due to their health benefits such as enhanced immune system, improved mental strength, better heart rate, improved digestive health, hydration and electrolyte replenishing benefits, and better intestinal flora and gut function. Vendors are marketing their products with the help of effective labeling and product formulation. Online grocers and grocery delivery service providers offer these products to widen their product portfolio to capture more share in the global online grocery market. Thus, such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Huge competition from offline retail stores is challenging the market growth. Offline grocers and brick-and-mortar stores, especially unorganized grocery retailers, are major competitors of online grocery delivery service providers. In developing countries such as India, unorganized grocery retailers offer various offers, services, and discounts. As a result, online grocery delivery service players find it difficult to compete with brick-and-mortar grocery sellers. The restricted availability of products in some locations is another reason hindering the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this online grocery delivery services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online grocery delivery services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online grocery delivery services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online grocery delivery services market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online grocery delivery services market vendors

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 652.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brandless Inc., Carrefour SA, Coles Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., HOFER KG, Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., Maplebear Inc., METRO Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd., Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Group Inc., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Stop and Shop Supermarket LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

