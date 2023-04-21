Online grocery market size in India to grow by USD 7,417.46 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rapid growth in m-commerce - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online grocery market in India is expected to grow by USD 7,417.46 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.33% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rapid growth in m-commerce. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for mobile-based services or m-commerce. This can be attributed to the high penetration of smartphones in India. Mobile applications have increased the convenience of shopping. Popular e-commerce players such as Amazon have switched from e-commerce to the m-commerce channel or operate through both mediums. Also, a majority of the population relies solely on smartphones for Internet access due to the increased number of mobile subscriptions. This has motivated offline stores and e-commerce players to switch to these platforms. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology- Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Grocery Market in India 2023-2027

Online Grocery Market in India: Key Trend

The growth in demand for functional foods and beverages is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers in India are becoming more health conscious and are opting for food and beverage products that have various functional benefits. Also, the number of consumers indulging in fitness activities is increasing in the country. This has driven vendors in the market to offer new products on their e-commerce platforms that are rich in nutrients and antioxidants and cater to the changing demands of consumers. Besides, e-commerce companies are partnering with local and international brands and making such products available to consumers through their online platforms. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Online Grocery Market in India: Major Challenge

The huge competition from offline retail stores will challenge the growth of the market. Market vendors face competition from unorganized grocery retailers that mostly establish their shops in residential areas. These retailers provide various offers, services, and discounts to their customers. They also provide the option of exchanging products that do not meet customers' expectations and provide free doorstep delivery. Hence, online grocery delivery service players find it difficult to compete with such players. Moreover, several offline retailers are switching to omnichannel retail strategies to compete with e-commerce players. They offer grocery ordering services through mobile apps and phone calls. Such factors are hindering the growth of the online grocery market in India.

Story continues

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market. - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Online Grocery Market Players in India:

The online grocery market in India is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. Vendors compete based on numerous factors, including price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution networks, and promotional campaigns. The intense competition between the vendors and a decline in profit margins are significant risk factors for vendors. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Amazon.com Inc.

B.L. Agro Industries Ltd.

Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

Brisam Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Dookan Technologies s.r.o

Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Flora foods

Fresh to Home

Heritage Foods Ltd.

Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

Satvika Bio Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Grocery Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online grocery market in India by product (food products and non-food products) and type (online and cash on delivery).

The market growth in the food products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased consumer preference for online retail channels over brick-and-mortar stores for shopping for food products. In addition, the presence of various leading global packaged food and beverage producers, such as Nestle S.A (Nestle), PepsiCo Inc (PepsiCo), Mars Inc. (Mars), Coca-Cola Co (Coca-Cola), and several others, drive the growth of the segment.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

The online grocery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 740.88 billion. The market is segmented by product (food products and non-food products), type (one-time customers and subscribers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online delivery services market is forecast to increase by USD 652.45 billion at a CAGR of 19.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by end-user (individuals and others), product (food and non-food products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Online Grocery Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7417.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.4 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Ecommerce Ltd., B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Brisam Retail Pvt. Ltd., Dookan Technologies s.r.o, Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Flora foods, Fresh to Home, GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Satvika Bio Foods India Pvt. Ltd., SPAR Group Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Zepto Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Online grocery market in India 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-food products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cash on delivery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

11.4 Avenue Ecommerce Ltd.

11.5 Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Dookan Technologies s.r.o

11.7 Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

11.9 Fresh to Home

11.10 GFOI retail Pvt. Ltd.

11.11 Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt. Ltd.

11.12 One97 Communications Ltd.

11.13 Reliance Industries Ltd.

11.14 RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

11.15 SPAR Group Inc.

11.16 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

11.17 Zepto

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Online Grocery Market in India 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-grocery-market-size-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-7-417-46-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-rapid-growth-in-m-commerce---technavio-301803504.html

SOURCE Technavio