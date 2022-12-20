New Online Service Helps Small Business Owners Find and Obtain State and Federal Contracts

The New Service, Which is Available through the MySetAside Web Portal, is User-Friendly and Effective

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / MySetAside.com is pleased to announce the launch of a new service that can help small business owners find and win new State and Federal contract opportunities.

To learn more about the new service at MySetAside and how it works, please visit https://www.mysetaside.com/

While small business owners, women-owned small enterprises, new applicants and people with current State or Federal contracts can benefit from the contract opportunities that are available from the Small Business Administration, it can be challenging to learn about and apply for these opportunities.

Traditionally, finding and winning these contracts with the Federal or State Government has been a time-consuming task that leaves many small business owners feeling overwhelmed.

This knowledge inspired the launch of the new service at MySetAside.com. MySetAside's database can now alert small business owners and entrepreneurs to Federal and State contract opportunities that are tailored to their specific type of business.

"Instead of going through the strenuous process of finding and applying for government contracts on your own, MySetAside facilitates your search by giving you up front information about many of the government contracts available to small businesses related to your NAICS code," said a representative, from MySetAside.com, adding that entrepreneurs can register their business details on the MySetAside portal as well as their specializations to access the Federal and State database for contracts that match their business' capabilities and help them win contracts.

In addition to finding Federal and State contracts, MySetAside can also help in finding County and Local Small Business initiatives, large commercial set aside contracts and teaming opportunities and consulting services.

Business owners can also search through available Federal Government Contracts on the portal. MySetAside's large index of data helps small business owners to match and compare contracting opportunities in specific NAICS industries.

About MySetAside.com

MySetAside.com is a user-friendly web portal that provides information on new contract opportunities with the Federal and State Governments for small businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.mysetaside.com/

