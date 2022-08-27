U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +0.45 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    -20.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    -0.0107 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7520
    +1.2820 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,242.95
    -1,330.09 (-6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Online Home Décor Market to Record a CAGR of 9% -Technavio Identifies Europe as a Key Market

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online home decor market size is forecasted to grow by USD 52.95 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Home Decor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Online Home Decor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Key points covered in the online home decor market study:

  • Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

  • Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

  • Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

  • Analysis on market share by vendors

  • Key product launches and regulatory climate

  • Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio categorizes the global online home decor market as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent market, the global home furnishings market, covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products.

The market is primarily driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration. The popularity of online shopping through smart devices has increased over the years owing to the high penetration of Internet services, improved economic growth, and changes in purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce. The increasing focus on mobile commerce is primarily driven by the purchase of millions of new smartphones and the creation of more opportunities for buyers.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a FREE Sample PDF Report

The online home furniture segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the online home decor market and is the leading product segment. Home furniture includes products such as chairs, tables, beds, sofas, cupboards, stools, desks, and benches. The preference for online shopping is increasing, with the growing Internet penetration rate and the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide.

Europe to dominate the online home decor market with a 42% share during the forecast period. The expansion of the urban population base is expected to increase the need for residential construction projects, which is driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the online home décor market in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to our full report

Some of the key players in the online home decor market include:

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

  • Herman Miller Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • LaZBoy Inc.

  • Urban Outfitters Inc.

  • Walmart Inc.

  • Wayfair Inc.

  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Wooden Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Home Decor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 52.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.30

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

  • Herman Miller Inc.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • LaZBoy Inc.

  • Urban Outfitters Inc.

  • Walmart Inc.

  • Wayfair Inc.

  • Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/online-home-decormarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-home-decor-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-9--technavio-identifies-europe-as-a-key-market-301611608.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Justice Department reportedly drafting antitrust suit against Apple

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses reports that the DOJ is drafting an antitrust suit against Apple and what that means for rival tech companies like Google.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Germans are looking to firewood for energy as natural gas prices soar

    Skyrocketing prices for natural gas have Europeans scrambling for alternative energy sources.In Germany, where households face a 480 euro rise in their gas bills, people are resorting to stockpiling firewood.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • ‘The backlash to quiet quitting smacks of another attempt by the ruling class to get workers back under their thumbs:’ Am I wrong?

    'When working at home it's easy to end up working constantly, which can lead to burnout and worker dissatisfaction.'

  • Fuel Up on These Three Natural Gas Dividend Stocks

    As these catalysts are not likely to subside any time soon, natural gas prices could remain elevated at levels not seen since 2008. Here are three stocks related to natural gas exploration, production and distribution, and also pay high dividends to shareholders. ONE Gas Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded natural gas utilities in the United States.

  • Exclusive-Chinese defence firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources

    SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) -China has entrusted a defence-focussed state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas' billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) stopped carrying Venezuelan oil in August 2019 after Washington tightened sanctions on the South American exporter. Since November 2020 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) has been carrying Venezuelan crude on three tankers it acquired that year from PetroChina, CNPC's listed vehicle, the sources said.

  • Warren Buffett keeps betting big on oil. Here are 2 high-yield energy stocks — offering up to 13.3% — for some healthy income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends while you’re at it.

  • New York Fuel Supply Is So Low It Triggered White House Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York area is running so low on fuel that the Biden administration is warning of government action to address exports and suppliers are resorting to expensive US tankers to restock the region. Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskStocks Sink Into

  • U.S.-China audit agreement ‘a major catalyst,' expert explains

    Beijing offered a rare concession Friday, agreeing to allow U.S. accounting regulators to examine the audits of Chinese firms listed on American stock exchanges.

  • How Much Should You Really Have in Your 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Smallest US Corn Crop Since 2019 Signals Higher Food Costs Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is set to harvest its smallest corn crop in three years, dashing hopes that one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters would give some relief to a global grain supply crunch and a break on higher food prices.Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at

  • What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever

    An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. If all that doesn't convince you that it's a solid investment, here's another fun fact about Coke: Its biggest shareholder is none other than Warren Buffett, who says he'll never sell a single share. Here are five reasons why Coca-Cola has remained the undisputed leader in carbonated beverages for over 100 years.

  • Attention retirees: Here are two CEFs yielding as high as 8.6% for stable income and inflation protection

    CEFs are overlooked. But they can make perfect retirement vehicles.

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • Farmers want the right to jailbreak their John Deere tractors

    In addition to plowing fields, these days John Deere tractors can drive themselves, target weeds—and serve up video games.

  • 3M combat earplug lawsuits to proceed, judge rules, despite bankruptcy case

    Companies that file for bankruptcy typically receive an immediate reprieve from lawsuits, and 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC argued that extending those protections to 3M would buy Aearo time to address its debts and restructuring goals. Aearo and 3M had argued that bankruptcy offered a faster and fairer way to compensate veterans who say that earplugs made by Aearo caused hearing loss. But bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey J. Graham in Indianapolis said that Aearo's bankruptcy restructuring could proceed in parallel with the lawsuits.