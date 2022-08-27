Online Home Décor Market to Record a CAGR of 9% -Technavio Identifies Europe as a Key Market
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online home decor market size is forecasted to grow by USD 52.95 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2025. Technavio segments the market by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the online home decor market study:
Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026
Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
Analysis on market share by vendors
Key product launches and regulatory climate
Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape
Technavio categorizes the global online home decor market as a part of the global home furnishings market within the global household durables industry. The parent market, the global home furnishings market, covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products.
The market is primarily driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration. The popularity of online shopping through smart devices has increased over the years owing to the high penetration of Internet services, improved economic growth, and changes in purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce. The increasing focus on mobile commerce is primarily driven by the purchase of millions of new smartphones and the creation of more opportunities for buyers.
The online home furniture segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the online home decor market and is the leading product segment. Home furniture includes products such as chairs, tables, beds, sofas, cupboards, stools, desks, and benches. The preference for online shopping is increasing, with the growing Internet penetration rate and the increasing number of smartphone users worldwide.
Europe to dominate the online home decor market with a 42% share during the forecast period. The expansion of the urban population base is expected to increase the need for residential construction projects, which is driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the online home décor market in Europe.
Some of the key players in the online home decor market include:
Amazon.com Inc.
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Herman Miller Inc.
Inter IKEA Holding BV
LaZBoy Inc.
Urban Outfitters Inc.
Walmart Inc.
Wayfair Inc.
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
