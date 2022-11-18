Online Home Decor Market Size to Grow by USD 58.99 Billion, 42% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home decor market size is expected to grow by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, the increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, and rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing are propelling the market growth. However, factors such as strict competition from offline channels, long product replacement cycles, and lack of touch-and-feel element will hamper the market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Decor Market 2022-2026

Online Home Decor Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The UK and Germany are the key markets for online home decor in Europe. The growth of the market in the region is driven by factors such as the expansion of the urban population base, which is expected to increase the need for residential construction projects. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to access regional and country-level market information

Online Home Decor Market: Vendor Landscape

The online home decor market is fragmented, with multiple established players. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. These players compete on different factors, including quality, price, brand, and variety. The acquisition of new brands will help leading competitors maintain their dominance in the global online home decor market during the forecast period. The practice of sustainability is also followed by major competitors. Market players are focusing on the customization of furniture through consumer interactions, which is a trend in the global online home decor market.

Story continues

Online Home Decor Market: Market Drivers

The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is driving market growth. Online shopping has gained popularity owing to the high penetration of the Internet, improved economic growth, and purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce. Security features for online payments, improved online customer services, free delivery, and customer-friendly designs of shopping websites are also contributing to the growth of the market. Rising online sales are also driving the growth of the global online home decor market. The growing emphasis on mobile commerce is primarily driven by the purchase of new smartphones and the creation of more shopping opportunities.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Online Home Decor Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products. The online home furniture segment will be a major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The preference for online shopping is rising worldwide, owing to the growing Internet penetration and the increasing number of smartphone users. Online channels enable manufacturers to expand their distribution networks by partnering with third-party e-retailers or creating their own online shopping portals.

Online Home Decor Market: Some Companies Covered

Amazon.com Inc.

Ashcomm LLC

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Century Furniture LLC

Chairish Inc.

Coyuchi Inc.

D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

Hoffner Online GmbH & Co. KG

Home24 SE

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LaZBoy Inc.

Otto GmbH & Co KG

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

The Home Depot Inc.

Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Online Home Decor Market: What our Reports Offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, challenges, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with financials, detailed strategies, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Online Home Decor Market in India Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: Growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items is a key trend. The increasing consciousness of a healthy environment has increased the demand for eco-friendly furniture and other furnishings. Moreover, various legal agencies help vendors in developing eco-friendly home furnishings.

Online Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: Mobile commerce and network marketing are a trend in the market. Smartphones have become an important part of modern life, which has paved the way for online shopping. Hence, retailers such as Amazon.com, Flipkart, and Alibaba Group have launched mobile applications.

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashcomm LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Hoffner Online GmbH & Co. KG, Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Otto GmbH & Co KG, Pier 1 Imports Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Ashcomm LLC

10.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

10.6 Herman Miller Inc.

10.7 Inter IKEA Holding BV

10.8 Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Urban Outfitters Inc.

10.10 Walmart Inc.

10.11 Wayfair Inc.

10.12 Williams Sonoma Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Wound Closure Devices Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-home-decor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-58-99-billion-42-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe---technavio-301680420.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.