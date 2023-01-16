Online home decor market size to grow by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online home decor market size is estimated to increase by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Decor Market 2022-2026

Global online home decor market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Amazon.com Inc. – The company offers online home decor such as clocks, paintings, photo frames, posters, artificial flowers, and stickers.

Ashcomm LLC - The company offers online home décor such as bedroom sets, study tables, mirrored dressers, nightstands, and headboards.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers online home decor products such as plant hangers, paintings, wall art, mirrors, and frames.

Herman Miller Inc. - The company offers various home decor products such as desks and tables.

Vendor landscape –

The global online home decor market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online home decor in the market are Amazon.com Inc., Ashcomm LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Hoffner Online GmbH & Co. KG, Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Otto GmbH & Co KG, Pier 1 Imports Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. and others.

Market players compete on many different factors, including price, quality, brand, and variety. They use various marketing strategies to increase their market shares. The acquisition of new brands will provide the leading competitors an opportunity to maintain their dominance in the global online home decor market during the forecast period. They are also adopting the practice of sustainability. These factors will encourage market players to focus on customization. Major competitors are focusing on mass customizing their products by interacting with consumers with AR. Such technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the global online home décor market during the forecast period.

Global online home decor market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global online home decor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products).

The online home furniture segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The preference for online shopping is increasing, owing to the growing Internet penetration rate and the rising number of smartphone users worldwide. The online channel allows manufacturers to expand their distribution networks by partnering with third-party e-retailers or establishing their own online shopping portals.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online home decor market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online home decor market.

Europe will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, and Germany are the key markets for online home decor market in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The expansion of the urban population base is expected to increase the need for residential construction projects. This, in turn, will drive the online home decor market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Global online home decor market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is driving the market growth. The popularity of online shopping through smart devices has increased over the years owing to the high penetration of Internet services, improved economic growth, and the upgrade of purchase and delivery options with the emergence of m-commerce. Security features for online payments, free delivery, improved online customer services, and the customer-friendly designs of online shopping websites are also leading to the growth of the market.

Key trends - The growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items is a trend in the market. Environmental concerns and stringent government regulations are encouraging brand owners to adopt eco-friendly products. The rising awareness about the environment has increased the demand for eco-friendly furniture and other furnishings. This has motivated various home decor manufacturers to provide eco-friendly home decor items. Thus, the growing use of eco-friendly materials for manufacturing home decor is positively influencing the global online home decor market.

Major challenges - Strict competition from the offline channel will challenge the online home decor market during the forecast period. Consumers prefer purchasing home decor, home furnishings, and furniture from offline stores, as they can physically examine the products before making their purchase decision. Consumers explore options from different stores to get the best value and quality. Moreover, the offline segment is highly influenced by the increasing number of product specialty stores and brand-specific stores. Thus, offline stores will pose a threat to the global online home decor market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this online home decor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online home decor market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online home decor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online home decor market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online home decor market vendors

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 140 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashcomm LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., D decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Hoffner Online GmbH & Co. KG, Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Otto GmbH & Co KG, Pier 1 Imports Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Ashcomm LLC

10.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

10.6 Herman Miller Inc.

10.7 Inter IKEA Holding BV

10.8 Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Urban Outfitters Inc.

10.10 Walmart Inc.

10.11 Wayfair Inc.

10.12 Williams Sonoma Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

