Online Home Decor Market size to grow by USD 52.95 billion, Market Research insights highlight the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration as Key Driver - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Online Home Decor Market will witness a YOY growth of 7.30% at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read FREE Sample Report
Vendor Insights
Global Online Home Decor Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Amazon.com Inc.
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Herman Miller Inc.
Inter IKEA Holding BV
LaZBoy Inc.
Urban Outfitters Inc.
Walmart Inc.
Wayfair Inc.
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will account for 42% of market growth. The main European markets for online home decor are the UK and Germany. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, South America, and MEA combined. The need for residential construction projects is anticipated to rise as the urban population base grows. Over the anticipated timeframe, this will help the European online home decor market flourish.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Online Home Decor Market during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis, Download the free sample report.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges
The increase in online spending and the use of smartphones are two major drivers propelling growth in the online home decor market. Due to the widespread usage of Internet services, increased economic growth, and the advancement of purchase and delivery choices brought about by the emergence of m-commerce, online shopping through smart devices has become more and more popular over time.
The industry is expanding as a result of other factors such as free delivery, enhanced online customer care, and user-friendly website designs for online retailers. The global online home decor business is expanding as a result of increasing online sales. Although factors such as strict competition from the offline channel may impede the market growth.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The furniture market share is expected to increase to USD 122.32 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01%.
Baby Cribs and Cots Market by Product Type, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The baby cribs and cots market share is expected to increase by USD 979.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%.
Online Home Decor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 52.95 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.30
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market Definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Herman Miller Inc.
Inter IKEA Holding BV
LaZBoy Inc.
Urban Outfitters Inc.
Walmart Inc.
Wayfair Inc.
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research Methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-home-decor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-52-95-billion-market-research-insights-highlight-the-rise-in-online-spending-and-smartphone-penetration-as-key-driver---technavio-301599154.html
SOURCE Technavio