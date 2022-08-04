Online Home Decor Market size to grow by USD 52.95 billion, Market Research insights highlight the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration as Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Online Home Decor Market will witness a YOY growth of 7.30% at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Home Decor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

Global Online Home Decor Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LaZBoy Inc.

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 42% of market growth. The main European markets for online home decor are the UK and Germany. This region's market will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, South America, and MEA combined. The need for residential construction projects is anticipated to rise as the urban population base grows. Over the anticipated timeframe, this will help the European online home decor market flourish.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Online Home Decor Market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

The increase in online spending and the use of smartphones are two major drivers propelling growth in the online home decor market. Due to the widespread usage of Internet services, increased economic growth, and the advancement of purchase and delivery choices brought about by the emergence of m-commerce, online shopping through smart devices has become more and more popular over time.

The industry is expanding as a result of other factors such as free delivery, enhanced online customer care, and user-friendly website designs for online retailers. The global online home decor business is expanding as a result of increasing online sales. Although factors such as strict competition from the offline channel may impede the market growth.

Online Home Decor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 52.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.30 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Online home furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online home furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other online home decorative products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

