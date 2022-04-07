Online Household Furniture Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 3.26 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Household Furniture Market In The US by Product (Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, and Others) and Material (Wood, Metal, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online household furniture market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.26 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
Increasing online sales is driving the online household furniture market growth in the US, with the rising number of online startups and established companies venturing into the digital space. The US is one of the leading countries when it comes to smartphone usage, with over two billion active users. The rapid integration of smartphones in everyday life is expected to increase the online sales of furniture in the long run, thus adding to the overall revenues. Thus, the online household furniture market is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years owing to the rising growth of e-commerce platforms.
Diversified customer preferences are challenging the online household furniture market growth in the US. With the increase in disposable income of consumers, manufacturers are expected to be ready with the trending furniture, which is a crucial task. Businesses that work on built-to-order manufacturing face difficulties in adhering to customers' requirements from time to time. This is because millennials are more focused on keeping updated with the rapidly evolving furniture styles. These factors may negatively affect the growth of the online household furniture market in the US during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges of the online household furniture market in the US available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others. The living room furniture segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Folding table furniture, console tables, camping tables, and 3-in-1 tables are some of the furniture items gaining popularity among consumers in the US. This is driving the growth of the living room furniture segment of the online household furniture market in the US, which is expected to be the same throughout the forecast period.
By material, the market has been segmented into wood, metal, and others.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the online household furniture market in the US report.
Some Companies Mentioned
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Hybrid Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Online Household Furniture Market In The US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.29
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Macys Inc., Overstock.com Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Home furnishings
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.3.7 Support activities
2.3.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Living room furniture
Bedroom furniture
Storage furniture
Others
Exhibit 09: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 10: Comparison by Product
5.3 Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 11: Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 12: Living room furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 14: Bedroom furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 15: Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 16: Storage furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Material
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Wood
Metal
Others
Exhibit 20: Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Material
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Material
6.3 Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 23: Wood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Material
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Material
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing online sales
8.1.2 Increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings
8.1.3 Increase in demand for multifunctional furniture
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Diversified customer preferences
8.2.2 Uncertainty in the prices of raw materials
8.2.3 Fierce competition from the offline channel
Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Improving residential construction market
8.3.2 Growing importance of innovative customized furniture
8.3.3 Surging demand for eco-friendly furniture
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 31: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 33: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 34: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 36: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 37: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 38: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 39: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
Exhibit 40: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 41: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 42: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Inter IKEA Holding BV
Exhibit 43: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview
Exhibit 44: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings
10.6 Macys Inc.
Exhibit 46: Macys Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 47: Macys Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 48: Macys Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Overstock.com Inc.
Exhibit 49: Overstock.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Overstock.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Overstock.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Overstock.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 Target Corp.
Exhibit 53: Target Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Target Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Target Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 56: Target Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Target Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 The Home Depot Inc
Exhibit 58: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 60: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 61: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Wayfair Inc
Exhibit 65: Wayfair Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc
Exhibit 68: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 73: Research Methodology
Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 75: Information sources
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-household-furniture-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-3-26-billion--technavio-301518033.html
SOURCE Technavio