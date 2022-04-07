Online Household Furniture Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 3.26 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Household Furniture Market In The US by Product (Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, and Others) and Material (Wood, Metal, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Household Furniture Market in the US by Product and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Increasing online sales is driving the online household furniture market growth in the US, with the rising number of online startups and established companies venturing into the digital space. The US is one of the leading countries when it comes to smartphone usage, with over two billion active users. The rapid integration of smartphones in everyday life is expected to increase the online sales of furniture in the long run, thus adding to the overall revenues. Thus, the online household furniture market is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years owing to the rising growth of e-commerce platforms.

Diversified customer preferences are challenging the online household furniture market growth in the US. With the increase in disposable income of consumers, manufacturers are expected to be ready with the trending furniture, which is a crucial task. Businesses that work on built-to-order manufacturing face difficulties in adhering to customers' requirements from time to time. This is because millennials are more focused on keeping updated with the rapidly evolving furniture styles. These factors may negatively affect the growth of the online household furniture market in the US during the forecast period.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others. The living room furniture segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Folding table furniture, console tables, camping tables, and 3-in-1 tables are some of the furniture items gaining popularity among consumers in the US. This is driving the growth of the living room furniture segment of the online household furniture market in the US, which is expected to be the same throughout the forecast period.

By material, the market has been segmented into wood, metal, and others.

Online Household Furniture Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.29 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Macys Inc., Overstock.com Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

