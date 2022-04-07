U.S. markets closed

Online Household Furniture Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 3.26 billion | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Household Furniture Market In The US by Product (Living room furniture, Bedroom furniture, Storage furniture, and Others) and Material (Wood, Metal, and Others) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Household Furniture Market in the US by Product and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the online household furniture market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.26 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Increasing online sales is driving the online household furniture market growth in the US, with the rising number of online startups and established companies venturing into the digital space. The US is one of the leading countries when it comes to smartphone usage, with over two billion active users. The rapid integration of smartphones in everyday life is expected to increase the online sales of furniture in the long run, thus adding to the overall revenues. Thus, the online household furniture market is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years owing to the rising growth of e-commerce platforms.

Diversified customer preferences are challenging the online household furniture market growth in the US. With the increase in disposable income of consumers, manufacturers are expected to be ready with the trending furniture, which is a crucial task. Businesses that work on built-to-order manufacturing face difficulties in adhering to customers' requirements from time to time. This is because millennials are more focused on keeping updated with the rapidly evolving furniture styles. These factors may negatively affect the growth of the online household furniture market in the US during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges of the online household furniture market in the US available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been segmented into living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others. The living room furniture segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Folding table furniture, console tables, camping tables, and 3-in-1 tables are some of the furniture items gaining popularity among consumers in the US. This is driving the growth of the living room furniture segment of the online household furniture market in the US, which is expected to be the same throughout the forecast period.

By material, the market has been segmented into wood, metal, and others.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the online household furniture market in the US report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Hybrid Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Household Furniture Market In The US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.29

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Macys Inc., Overstock.com Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Home furnishings

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Living room furniture

  • Bedroom furniture

  • Storage furniture

  • Others

Exhibit 09: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Product

5.3 Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Living room furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Bedroom furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 16: Storage furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Wood

  • Metal

  • Others

Exhibit 20: Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Material

6.3 Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Wood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing online sales

8.1.2 Increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings

8.1.3 Increase in demand for multifunctional furniture

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Diversified customer preferences

8.2.2 Uncertainty in the prices of raw materials

8.2.3 Fierce competition from the offline channel

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Improving residential construction market

8.3.2 Growing importance of innovative customized furniture

8.3.3 Surging demand for eco-friendly furniture

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 36: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 37: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 38: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 39: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 40: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 41: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 42: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 43: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview

Exhibit 44: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

10.6 Macys Inc.

Exhibit 46: Macys Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Macys Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 48: Macys Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Overstock.com Inc.

Exhibit 49: Overstock.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Overstock.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Overstock.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Overstock.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Target Corp.

Exhibit 53: Target Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Target Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Target Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 56: Target Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Target Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 The Home Depot Inc

Exhibit 58: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 61: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Wayfair Inc

Exhibit 65: Wayfair Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Wayfair Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc

Exhibit 68: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 73: Research Methodology

Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 75: Information sources

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-household-furniture-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-3-26-billion--technavio-301518033.html

SOURCE Technavio

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.