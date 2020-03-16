Online ID verification is seeing a spike in demand driven by COVID-19

With many businesses switching staff to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a clearly chronicled surge in demand for videoconferencing and others comms tools like Zoom.

Other types of startups are also seeing a bump in usage as both consumers and businesses seek to do more online during a global health crisis. Telehealth is an obvious one. Earlier this month US president Trump waived restrictions on telehealth services for the federal health insurance program, Medicare -- opening the door to a surge in remote consultations from Americans with federal health insurance.

Europe, meanwhile, is currently seeing the fastest rates of confirmed infections of COVID-19 -- which is also driving demand for remote medical check-ups.

Sweden-based doctor-by-video startup, Kry, today reported a huge surge in demand across all of its markets (Sweden, Norway, UK, France and Germany) which it attributed to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, with consultations for viral symptoms alone up 240% since February 1.

Several online identity verification startups also told us they've seen increased demand over the past few weeks -- including from parallel growth in telemedicine where remotely verifying a patient's identity is a core requirement given the sensitivity of the data involved.

Digital identity startup Passbase, which offers APIs to make it easy for developers to plug and integrate a range of consumer-friendly identity checks into their digital services, also told us it's seen an "unprecedented" spike in requests from European and North American companies operating in the MedTech sector over the past two+ weeks -- as more people seek out remote consultations to reduce potential spread of the virus.

One of Passbase's customers -- German telemedicine platform TeleClinic -- was directly involved in helping diagnose staff at a car plant which reported the first COVID-19 infection in the country.

"As a health and digital product trust in our service is a must have," said TeleClinic founder and CEO, Katharina Jünger, in a supporting statement on how Passbase had sped up scalable onboarding. "The fact that an individual patient can talk to a medical professional and receive trusted information instantly is very important, especially in times like these."

Passbase said it's giving priority integration support and waiving all subscription fees for any company dedicated to helping individuals get through the COVID-19 crisis. “In these unprecedented times, everyone needs to do their part as we battle this ongoing epidemic together. By fast tracking onboarding for these companies we hope we can help some people affected by the Coronavirus,” added co-founder and CEO, Mathias Klenk.

Another digital identity startup, Onfido -- which pledges on its website to be able to verify a person's identity in as little as 15 seconds -- also told us it's seen a big jump in demand from the healthcare sector.

"Our clients offering remote online consultations have seen a massive 370% increase in the number of applicants since January, compared to last year," said a spokesperson. "Clearly there are advantages from not having to go into a hospital or a local physician’s waiting room for fear of contracting the virus in the waiting room."

It also said it has seen a bump around travel -- though for a very specific niche: Car rental.

Customers in the sector are onboarding 26% more applicants this month vs the same time last year, it told us. "The likely explanation is that daily commuters who don’t own a car are refraining from taking public transport for fear of picking up the virus in overcrowded trains or buses, instead electing to drive themselves to work," the spokesperson noted.

Increased demand for online banking and fintech is also driving usage of its tools at the present moment, per the spokesperson. "Early signs seem to suggest a 21% increase in signups this month. Presumably, so that people can gain access to financial services from their home without the need to go inside branches," they added.

Last week, another startup in the space -- Veriff, with an "end-to-end verification service" that combines automated and manual analyses to authenticate inputs -- reported seeing a "steady increase" in verifications, which it partly linked to the COVID-19 outbreak.

