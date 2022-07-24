U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.49 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,756.79
    +707.91 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Online insurer Policybazaar says customer data was exposed by 'unauthorized access'

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Indian online insurer Policybazaar said on Sunday that it was subject to an unspecified security incident but found that "no significant” customer data was exposed -- or in other words, some was.

Policybazaar, which sells a range of insurance coverage, said in a stock exchange filing that its IT systems were subject to "illegal and unauthorized access" and it is engaging with the authorities to take recourse.

The firm claims on its website that it serves over 9 million customers.

PB Fintech, the holding firm of Policybazaar, which went public last year and whose shares are trading at less than half of the debut price, said its review identified “certain vulnerabilities” in the IT systems and it has patched them.

It did not identify what all customer data had been exposed, whether there was a data breach by an attacker, or how many times the vulnerabilities were exploited. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The identified vulnerabilities have been fixed and a thorough audit of the systems has been initiated. The matter is currently being reviewed by the information security team along with external advisors,” the company said in the filing, which you can read below.

Recommended Stories

  • T-Mobile agrees to pay $350 million to settle 2021 data-breach class action

    T-Mobile US Inc. reached an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding a 2021 cyberattack that breached some customer data, the company disclosed in a late-Friday filing. The wireless giant agreed to pay $350 million to handle claims made by class members and cover other related fees. The proposed settlement is still subject to court approval, which T-Mobile expects as soon as December 2022. The company anticipates that this and other pending or completed settlements will resolve "subs

  • It's Raining Dividends in the Oil Patch

    Companies that expend capital to explore for and produce oil need to earn a return on that capital, and, oh boy, are they doing it now.

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • ‘Historic’ Correction Grips Canada’s Housing Market, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The housing market correction that’s taking hold in Canada could turn out to be its biggest in recent history, according to a new forecast from the country’s largest bank.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Crypto: Trump's ex-Ally's Bitcoin Troubles Worsen

    Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director under Donald Trump, is a bitcoin evangelist.

  • Is it a Great Move to Acquire Meta (FB) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Accounting Rules Make the Outcome of Tesla’s Bitcoin Sale Unclear

    After Tesla sold 75% of its bitcoin, Twitter piled on the company for losing money on the sale even though it didn’t.

  • My wife inherited a 401(k)–what’s the best way to avoid a big tax hit?

    Q.: My wife inherited a 401(k) from my mom who died recently. Assuming this is a traditional 401(k), you are correct that whatever comes out of the account will be likely be taxable to you. Transfer your wife’s share of the money to an Inherited 401(k) with the company that held your mom’s 401(k).

  • Could China Be Headed for a Lehman-Style Crisis? This Property Bust Is Different.

    Unlike the U.S. global financial crisis, the amount of leverage propping up in Chinese speculative investments is more limited, and household balance sheets and high savings rates act as a buffer.

  • What Wall Street strategists recommend doing in this bear market

    In a new Yahoo Finance series, "What to do" we're taking a look how strategists say about navigating a bear market.

  • Daily Crunch: 'I’ve gotten beat' on my 'Shark Tank' bets, Mark Cuban admits

    Grab your calendar and mark November 17, 2022, on it, and then snag yourself an airline ticket to Miami, Florida. Domo Arigato: If you missed yesterday’s TC Sessions: Robotics, Matt has a great recap so you can get yourself up to speed.

  • Where Will Nio Be in 5 Years?

    In a year, Nio's (NYSE: NIO) stock price has fallen more than 50%. Investors are concerned about Nio's slower growth due mainly to supply chain challenges, as well as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. Then there is the short seller's report accusing Nio of overstating its revenue.

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably have to inflict much more pain on the economy to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Call Monkeypox Global EmergencyGrowth is already slowing in response to the Fed’s

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...