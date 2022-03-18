Online Jewelry Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America|Evolving Opportunities with CHANEL Ltd. & Chopard Group |17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Jewelry Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers & challenges. The online jewelry market is estimated to grow by USD 19.88 billion from 2019 to 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The online jewelry market is driven by innovation in jewelry design & technology. Also, the increase in adoption of an omnichannel strategy is a major trend supporting the online jewelry market share growth. However, the factors such as the decline in demand for gold jewelry may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The online jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The online jewelry market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. The online jewelry market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Few companies with key offerings
CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers fine jewelry such as rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.
Chopard Group - The company offers luxury jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd - The company offers various brands such as ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA, and HEARTS ON FIRE.
Graff Diamonds Ltd. -The company offers fine diamond jewelry for its customers.
Kering SA - The company offers high-end jewelry such as rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces through brands Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, and Qeelin.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the online jewelry market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product, the market is classified as fine jewelry and fashion jewelry.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.
Online Jewelry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 19.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.59
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Fine Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CHANEL Ltd.
Chopard Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Graff Diamonds Ltd.
Kering SA
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Signet Jewelers Ltd.
The Swatch Group Ltd.
Titan Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
