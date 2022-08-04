Online Jewelry Market - Maximum Growth to Come from The US and Canada of North American Region, AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, and More Among Key Players

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Geography, the ONLINE JEWELRY MARKET research report displays the revenue, market share, and growth rate of each region that includes North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market value is set to grow by USD 27.19 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences owing to the considerable disposable income of consumers will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Jewelry Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Jewelry Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers:

Premium Market Trends:

Major Market Challenges:

Some of the Major Online Jewelry Companies with Key Offerings

The online jewelry market report offers information on several market vendors, including AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers online jewelry that has more than 700 diamonds composing the necklace and surrounds a D Flawless 55.55-carat diamond.

Graff Diamonds Ltd. - The company offers online jewelry where each necklace has a unique design incorporating exceptionally rare diamonds and gemstones.

Kering SA - The company offers online jewelry that embodies a playful fusion of Chinese symbolism and western modernity, exemplified through excellence in craftsmanship.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including that manufacturing jewelry. However, the sales of jewelry increased as consumers shifted to online channels. Online channels made shopping easier and provided more product discounts than offline stores. Also, the operations of manufacturing units of jewelry resumed in 2021 due to the large-scale vaccination drives, which increased production. This shift to online channels is expected to continue to drive the growth of the regional online jewelry market during the forecast period.

Online Jewelry Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Fine jewelry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fashion jewelry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online Jewelry Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

