Online Jewelry Market - Maximum Growth to Come from The US and Canada of North American Region, AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, and More Among Key Players

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Geography, the ONLINE JEWELRY MARKET research report displays the revenue, market share, and growth rate of each region that includes North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market value is set to grow by USD 27.19 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences owing to the considerable disposable income of consumers will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Jewelry Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Browse summary of the research report for the competitive insights, benchmarks, and analysis of the ONLINE JEWELRY MARKET

Online Jewelry Market Dynamics

  • Key Market Drivers:

  • Premium Market Trends:

  • Major Market Challenges:

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. REQUEST FREE SAMPLE REPORT (INCLUDING GRAPHS & TABLES) OF THIS MARKET

Some of the Major Online Jewelry Companies with Key Offerings

The online jewelry market report offers information on several market vendors, including AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers online jewelry that has more than 700 diamonds composing the necklace and surrounds a D Flawless 55.55-carat diamond.

  • Graff Diamonds Ltd. - The company offers online jewelry where each necklace has a unique design incorporating exceptionally rare diamonds and gemstones.

  • Kering SA - The company offers online jewelry that embodies a playful fusion of Chinese symbolism and western modernity, exemplified through excellence in craftsmanship.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including that manufacturing jewelry. However, the sales of jewelry increased as consumers shifted to online channels. Online channels made shopping easier and provided more product discounts than offline stores. Also, the operations of manufacturing units of jewelry resumed in 2021 due to the large-scale vaccination drives, which increased production. This shift to online channels is expected to continue to drive the growth of the regional online jewelry market during the forecast period.

Online Jewelry Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Fine jewelry - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fashion jewelry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online Jewelry Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

READ FREE SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT using business email id to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of various segments & regions on higher priority

Online Jewelry Market: Related Reports

Browse Summary of the COSTUME JEWELRY MARKET IN INDIA Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 552.73 million, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers costume jewelry market in India segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (necklaces and chains, earrings, rings, bracelets, and others).

Browse Summary of the COSTUME JEWELRY MARKET Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 15.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The costume jewelry market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Azuli Skye, BaubleBar Inc., BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., and more.

Online Jewelry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 27.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.4 Chopard Group

  • 10.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

  • 10.7 Graff Diamonds Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kering SA

  • 10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.10 Signet Jewelers Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Swatch Group Ltd.

  • 10.12 Titan Company Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-jewelry-market--maximum-growth-to-come-from-the-us-and-canada-of-north-american-region-aurum-chanel-ltd-chopard-group-and-more-among-key-players-301599223.html

SOURCE Technavio

