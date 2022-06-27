U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Online Jewelry Market by Product (Fine jewelry and Fashion jewelry) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast to 2026

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving growth in the Online Jewelry Market is innovation in jewelry design and technology. Factors such as product line innovations through design and technology integration play a vital role in the online sales of jewelry. Jewelry manufacturers are further emphasizing widening their range of jewelry collections, an extension of product assortments, and online visibilities through the incorporation of numerous new jewelry collections that have innovative designs. The utilization of technology in the jewelry market has increased over the years. The evolving tastes of customers and growing awareness of the availability of different jewelry designs and styles also fuel the purchase of modern designs. These factors encourage jewelry manufacturers to emphasize offering a wide variety of jewelry through many collections to attract new customers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Jewelry Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Jewelry Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly delivering key market data and
insights to more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. All at affordable
Plans

The Online Jewelry Market value is set to grow by USD 27.19 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Online Jewelry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 27.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Online Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

Based on the product, the online jewelry market report focuses on the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, including - Fine jewelry and Fashion jewelry. The market share growth by the fine jewelry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Realizing the growth opportunity of the market through the online channel, leading global jewelry manufacturers such as Signet Jewelers, Richemont, LVMH, Kering, TITAN, and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery are entering the online medium through their own web portals as well as through third-party e-retailers. This will encourage consumers to purchase fine jewelry online in the coming years.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request for
sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Major Market Challenge:

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.
View Sample Report

Online Jewelry Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

Based on geography, the online jewelry market research report displays the revenue, market share, and growth rate of each region that includes- North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences owing to the considerable disposable income of consumers will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions – Download Sample Report

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AURUM

  • CHANEL Ltd.

  • Chopard Group

  • Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

  • Graff Diamonds Ltd.

  • Hermes International SA

  • Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

  • Kering SA

  • Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd.

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • Malabar Gold and Diamonds

  • Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.

  • PC Jeweller Ltd.

  • Riddles Group Inc.

  • Signet Jewelers Ltd.

  • Stuller Inc.

  • Swarovski AG

  • The Swatch Group Ltd.

  • Titan Company Ltd.

The online jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio
Send a Sample Copy

Costume Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The costume jewelry market share is expected to increase to USD 15.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The 3D printed jewelry market share is expected to increase by USD 2.51 bn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.14%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.4 Chopard Group

  • 10.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

  • 10.7 Graff Diamonds Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kering SA

  • 10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.10 Signet Jewelers Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Swatch Group Ltd.

  • 10.12 Titan Company Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-jewelry-market-by-product-fine-jewelry-and-fashion-jewelry-and-geography-north-america-europe-apac-mea-and-south-america--forecast-to-2026-301574985.html

SOURCE Technavio

