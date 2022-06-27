Online Jewelry Market by Product (Fine jewelry and Fashion jewelry) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast to 2026
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving growth in the Online Jewelry Market is innovation in jewelry design and technology. Factors such as product line innovations through design and technology integration play a vital role in the online sales of jewelry. Jewelry manufacturers are further emphasizing widening their range of jewelry collections, an extension of product assortments, and online visibilities through the incorporation of numerous new jewelry collections that have innovative designs. The utilization of technology in the jewelry market has increased over the years. The evolving tastes of customers and growing awareness of the availability of different jewelry designs and styles also fuel the purchase of modern designs. These factors encourage jewelry manufacturers to emphasize offering a wide variety of jewelry through many collections to attract new customers.
The Online Jewelry Market value is set to grow by USD 27.19 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Online Jewelry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 27.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Online Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
Based on the product, the online jewelry market report focuses on the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, including - Fine jewelry and Fashion jewelry. The market share growth by the fine jewelry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Realizing the growth opportunity of the market through the online channel, leading global jewelry manufacturers such as Signet Jewelers, Richemont, LVMH, Kering, TITAN, and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery are entering the online medium through their own web portals as well as through third-party e-retailers. This will encourage consumers to purchase fine jewelry online in the coming years.
Key Market Dynamics:
Major Market Challenge:
Online Jewelry Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts
Based on geography, the online jewelry market research report displays the revenue, market share, and growth rate of each region that includes- North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences owing to the considerable disposable income of consumers will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Some of the Major Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AURUM
CHANEL Ltd.
Chopard Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
Graff Diamonds Ltd.
Hermes International SA
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Kering SA
Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.
PC Jeweller Ltd.
Riddles Group Inc.
Signet Jewelers Ltd.
Stuller Inc.
Swarovski AG
The Swatch Group Ltd.
Titan Company Ltd.
The online jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Related Reports
Costume Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The costume jewelry market share is expected to increase to USD 15.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
3D Printed Jewelry Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The 3D printed jewelry market share is expected to increase by USD 2.51 bn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.14%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 CHANEL Ltd.
10.4 Chopard Group
10.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
10.6 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
10.7 Graff Diamonds Ltd.
10.8 Kering SA
10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
10.10 Signet Jewelers Ltd.
10.11 The Swatch Group Ltd.
10.12 Titan Company Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
