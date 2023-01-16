Online jewelry market size to grow by USD 27.19 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online jewelry market size is estimated to increase by USD 27.19 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39% during the forecast period - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Jewelry Market

Global online jewelry market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Chopard Group - The company offers jewelry in various designs.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - The company offers jewelry under various collections such as bridal, Christmas, and New Year.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - The company offers jewelry in geometric shapes and architectural patterns stylized by skilled artisans.

Titan Company Ltd. - The company offers jewelry om traditional and modern designs of gold, diamond, and platinum.

Vendor landscape –

The global online jewelry market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online jewelry in the market are AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. and others.

The global online jewelry market is significantly competitive. The market players differentiate themselves based on product quality, innovation in jewelry design and style, product pricing, and product portfolio. Vendors adopt several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market. They also focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market shares. Evolving e-commerce and social media channels, rising Internet and smartphone penetration, and growing demand among existing users of e-retailing web portals are some of the factors driving this market's growth.

Global online jewelry market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global online jewelry market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (fine jewelry and fashion jewelry).

The fine jewelry segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The leading global jewelry manufacturers are entering the online medium through their own web portals and third-party e-retailers. This is increasing the online purchase of fine jewelry. Moreover, the omnichannel integration of product displays encourages jewelry players to attract more customers and increase online traffic for fine jewelry.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online jewelry market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online jewelry market.

North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key contributors to the online jewelry market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the markets in Europe and MEA. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences will drive the online jewelry market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Global online jewelry market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - Innovation in jewelry design and technology is driving the growth of the market. Factors such as product line innovations through design and technology integration play a vital role in the online sales of jewelry. Moreover, jewelry manufacturers are widening their collections and expanding online visibility. The use of technology in the jewelry market has increased over the years. The changing preferences of customers and the growing awareness about different designs and styles also fuel the purchase of modern designs. These factors will encourage jewelry manufacturers to offer a wide variety of jewelry to attract new customers.

Key trends - Increase in the adoption of an omnichannel strategy is a key trend in the market. Vendors are integrating their offline-online presence by implementing the omnichannel strategy in their business models to expand their customer bases and increase their revenue. Changing shopping patterns, evolving online purchasing behavior, and the rise in the number of digitally driven customers are encouraging jewelry manufacturers to shift toward online retailing, which will support market growth.

Major challenges - The preference for physical jewelry stores is challenging the market's growth. In developing markets, price-sensitive customers prefer to shop offline for expensive fine jewelry. For instance, in developing countries such as India, many customers do not shop for expensive jewelry online. Moreover, many customers try the products before making a purchase. Such customer preferences can limit the growth of the global online jewelry market.

What are the key data covered in this online jewelry market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online jewelry market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online jewelry market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online jewelry market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market vendors

Online Jewelry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 14.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

