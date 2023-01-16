U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -0.43 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.90
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2223
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4290
    +0.5950 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,837.06
    +138.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.57
    +43.50 (+9.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,855.90
    +11.83 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Online jewelry market size to grow by USD 27.19 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online jewelry market size is estimated to increase by USD 27.19 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39% during the forecast period - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Jewelry Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Jewelry Market

Global online jewelry market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Chopard Group - The company offers jewelry in various designs.

  • Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - The company offers jewelry under various collections such as bridal, Christmas, and New Year.

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - The company offers jewelry in geometric shapes and architectural patterns stylized by skilled artisans.

  • Titan Company Ltd. - The company offers jewelry om traditional and modern designs of gold, diamond, and platinum.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global online jewelry market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online jewelry in the market are AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd. and others.

The global online jewelry market is significantly competitive. The market players differentiate themselves based on product quality, innovation in jewelry design and style, product pricing, and product portfolio. Vendors adopt several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market. They also focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market shares. Evolving e-commerce and social media channels, rising Internet and smartphone penetration, and growing demand among existing users of e-retailing web portals are some of the factors driving this market's growth.

Global online jewelry market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global online jewelry market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (fine jewelry and fashion jewelry).

  • The fine jewelry segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The leading global jewelry manufacturers are entering the online medium through their own web portals and third-party e-retailers. This is increasing the online purchase of fine jewelry. Moreover, the omnichannel integration of product displays encourages jewelry players to attract more customers and increase online traffic for fine jewelry.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global online jewelry market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online jewelry market.

  • North America will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key contributors to the online jewelry market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the markets in Europe and MEA. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences will drive the online jewelry market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global online jewelry market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Innovation in jewelry design and technology is driving the growth of the market. Factors such as product line innovations through design and technology integration play a vital role in the online sales of jewelry. Moreover, jewelry manufacturers are widening their collections and expanding online visibility. The use of technology in the jewelry market has increased over the years. The changing preferences of customers and the growing awareness about different designs and styles also fuel the purchase of modern designs. These factors will encourage jewelry manufacturers to offer a wide variety of jewelry to attract new customers.

Key trends - Increase in the adoption of an omnichannel strategy is a key trend in the market. Vendors are integrating their offline-online presence by implementing the omnichannel strategy in their business models to expand their customer bases and increase their revenue. Changing shopping patterns, evolving online purchasing behavior, and the rise in the number of digitally driven customers are encouraging jewelry manufacturers to shift toward online retailing, which will support market growth.

Major challenges - The preference for physical jewelry stores is challenging the market's growth. In developing markets, price-sensitive customers prefer to shop offline for expensive fine jewelry. For instance, in developing countries such as India, many customers do not shop for expensive jewelry online. Moreover, many customers try the products before making a purchase. Such customer preferences can limit the growth of the global online jewelry market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online jewelry market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online jewelry market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online jewelry market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online jewelry market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online clothing rental market size is expected to increase by USD 3.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online apparel retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 220 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men's apparel, women's apparel, and children's apparel), product (upper wear apparel, bottom wear apparel, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Online Jewelry Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

141

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 27.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

14.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

  • 10.4 Chopard Group

  • 10.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

  • 10.7 Graff Diamonds Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kering SA

  • 10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.10 Signet Jewelers Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Swatch Group Ltd.

  • 10.12 Titan Company Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Jewelry Market
Global Online Jewelry Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-jewelry-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-19-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301719997.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Could United Microelectronics Become the Next TSMC?

    United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC), Taiwan's second-largest contract chipmaker and the world's third-largest foundry, doesn't attract nearly as much attention as the market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC and UMC are both based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, but the former generated more than seven times as much revenue as the latter last year. Back in 1980, Taiwan's government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) spun out UMC as the country's first semiconductor company.

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal

    Subway has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast's Answer to T-Mobile's Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

    The cable and internet giant's Xfinity brand has a deal that looks a lot like it's upstart rival but you need to look closer.

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • Toyota Sees Vehicle Output Recovery in 2023, With Some Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. expects vehicle production to exceed pre-pandemic levels, forecasting output of as many as 10.6 million vehicles during 2023 while warning that final shipments could be 10% lower if it is unable to procure enough parts, especially semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s R

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe world’s third-biggest crude importer pu

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanction

  • Amazon HR Staffers Turn From Hiring to Seeking Jobs Themselves

    (Bloomberg) -- With job cuts mounting across tech, finance and other industries, why wait to get fired when you can skip directly to being hired?Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe move, called “career cushioning,” invo

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • Corn Arrives to Feed Foster Farm Chickens After Train Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. and poultry producer Foster Farms said enough corn shipments have been made to replenish feed stocks after delayed trains in recent months caused inventories to drop to critical levels. Millions of chickens at Foster Farms facilities were at risk of going unfed because of the rail delays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Be

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    These hedge fund managers outperformed the market over the last three years, and they're both buying FAANG stocks.